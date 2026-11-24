Kazakhstan has jumped eight places in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI), rising from 24th to 16th, putting it on par with other very high performers. The Central Asian country has entered the highest performance category for the first time.

The jump over two years was among the most notable improvements recorded among highly ranked countries, according to the UN report. Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia and the CIS region to reach this category.

The highest EGDI category includes 21 countries identified as having the world’s most advanced digital government systems. Kazakhstan joined the group alongside countries such as South Korea, Denmark, Singapore, the UK, Estonia and the U.S. Kazakhstan, Ireland and Poland entered the category for the first time, while the United States returned to it.

Kazakhstan’s overall EGDI score increased from 0.9009 to 0.9363, compared with the global average of 0.6675. During the same period, it improved its position relative to several countries that had previously ranked higher such as Austria, Germany, Japan, New Zealand and Sweden.

According to the Kazakh government, more than 90 percent of public services are available online, and eGov.kz has over 16.4 million registered users. The country has also introduced new legislation covering digital rights and AI.

Digital ID becoming embedded, AI in progress

The 2026 UN e-government survey finds expanding digitalization as digital identity, data sharing and interoperability are embedded in government operations.

Digital government is advancing rapidly — 151 of 194 countries ranked in the high or very high EGDI categories, with four times as many countries moving into higher EGDI performance groups as moving down.

Across the 72 public services assessed, 77.5 percent are at least partly digitalized, but only 27.4 percent are fully available online. The UN identifies expanding online services, digital identity, interoperability and data sharing as major drivers of digital government progress.

Subtitled From Digital Government to Agentic Government, the 2026 survey also examines the opportunities and governance challenges of introducing AI into public administration. This aligns with what Daniel Abadie, chief growth officer at the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI), has told Biometric Update: rigorous implementation with strong DPI foundations are pivotal for successful application.

“The question is no longer whether governments will use new technologies and AI, but how they can govern them in ways that strengthen public institutions, create public value and sustain trust,” as Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs at the UN, writes in the 2026 UN report’s preface.

Kazakhstan’s example reveals larger trends

The UN report identifies Central Asia as a region showing strong progress in digital government, and for Kazakhstan in particular noted progress across all three components of the index: digital services, telecommunications infrastructure and human capital.

It highlights Kazakhstan’s eGov.kz and eGov Mobile platforms as examples of an integrated digital service ecosystem. It also notes the role of the country’s international AI center – alem.ai – in supporting education, research, entrepreneurship and applied AI.

Kazakhstan’s ranking for internet and mobile connectivity improved significantly, while indicators related to digital literacy and education also increased.

Strategy is perhaps key to this progress and the resulting jump in the rankings. Kazakhstan has a National Digital Strategy, which emphasizes public-private partnerships to foster financial inclusion and innovation; it is developing a national biometric authentication system under Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov, and has built biometrics-based digital IDs for users to navigate digital government as well as private services.

The government’s digital transformation strategy has included modernizing the e-government platform, expanding the integration of public databases, developing online services for businesses and introducing AI-assisted service centers. Alongside these initiatives, investment has been directed towards digital skills development and telecommunications infrastructure.

Kazakhstan’s model has been studied. Cambodia is looking to Kazakhstan’s experience in digitalizing public services as it advances its own modernization agenda. A delegation from Cambodia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs visited Kazakhstan’s State Corporation to take a closer look at how Kazakhstan has built and scaled its service delivery system. The knowledge sharing between Cambodia and Kazakhstan is a marked trend where developing countries are not just building DPI but starting to export it.

Kazakhstan has also joined the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), a coalition for open-source digital technologies, enabling the country to share its expertise in e-government and public-service digitalization while collaborating on international AI initiatives. Kazakhstan will work with partners including the Asian Development Bank and the United Nations University on research and best practices for developing AI as a digital public good. It joins Kenya and France’s Inria Foundation as new members.

Article Topics

digital government | digital identity | Kazakhstan | United Nations