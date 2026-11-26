Kenya’s High Court has agreed to urgently consider a petition seeking to block the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from awarding a 17.6 billion Kenyan shilling ($136 million) election technology contract to Smartmatic International Holding B.V. The court is scheduled to review the case on November 30 and give further directions.

The company has been contracted by the IEBC since 2021 and it provided the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) biometric kits for the country’s 2022 general elections. There were concerns about equipment failures as well as concerns related to biometric data security at that time.

The petitioners question Smartmatic’s eligibility for the award, citing a U.S. indictment that charges SGO Corporation Limited, part of the Smartmatic group, in an alleged bribery and money laundering scheme tied to contracts for the 2016 Philippine elections.

The petitioner has also raised concerns about due diligence, emphasizing that the IEBC must not ignore some of the red flags already raised concerning Smartmatic’s reputation.

The cost of the planned procurement, estimated at 17.6 billion Kenyan shillings, approximately $136 million, is also said to be overpriced, with the petitioner citing another technically compliant bid which is more than 3 billion shillings (US$23 million) less than the amount demanded by Smartmatic.

In asking the Kenyan court to restrain the IEBC from further contracting Smartmatic, the petitioner cites a number of reasons including provisions of the country’s Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, as well as the Constitution, which prevent public institutions from contracting companies involved in corruption and integrity disputes.

The Kenyan court has asked Smartmatic to respond to the allegations against it.

The company has been involved in a number of election biometric contracts in Africa, and they have not been short of controversy.

In Malawi, where the firm supplied biometric kits for the 2025 election, there were complaints and claims of irregularities around the procurement process.

Liberia plans to purchase new biometric devices

In a related development, Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) is requesting the sum of US$89.5 million from the government as election preparation budget for the period 2027-2029.

According to reporting by The New Republic, the election management body hopes to procure biometric registration kits as well as more than 10,000 biometric voter verification devices in preparation for the country’s 2029 general elections. NEC officials quoted by the outlet say the biometric registration gear would be useful in the conduct of a planned national voter enrollment drive in 2028.

Liberia is also not new to election biometric contract controversies. Ahead of the 2023 election, NEC was embroiled in a procurement crisis involving Chinese firm Ekemp over contract irregularities that led to a back-and-forth experience in the procurement process. Those 2023 elections later faced further scrutiny over process integrity and results transmission.

Relatedly, Liberia’s House of Representatives recently rejected a proposed US$52 million national ID upgrade contract with Austrian firm OeSD International, citing procurement violations, data sovereignty risks, and financial concerns. The concession agreement has been sent back for review.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | elections | Kenya | Liberia | Smartmatic