Kenya and the European Union have agreed to deepen technical cooperation on digital public infrastructure and trusted digital identity, including interoperability work under the EU’s digital identity framework.

The commitment emerged at the conclusion of the November 23–24 EU–Kenya Digital Dialogue in Brussels, following the launch of the dialogue in Nairobi in March. Kenya is the first African country to establish a formal Digital Dialogue with the EU, a process that began in March.

At the end of the discussions, both parties agreed to a joint roadmap to strengthen their digital cooperation through collaboration on Kenya’s DPI implementation, AI, data protection, online safety and digital trade.

The two parties agreed that the EU interoperability framework will be the basis for strengthening their collaboration, drawing on the experience of the EU Digital Identity Wallet and trust services.

Speaking at the end of the Brussels dialogue, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy, Engineer John Tanui, who led the country’s delegation, described the new engagement as a step forward in turning their shared commitments into investment, connectivity, business partnerships and digital employment.

He said Kenya would use the collaboration to strengthen its push for digital public infrastructure interoperability, drawing on the EU’s experience with digital identity and trust services. The partners will explore use cases that help Kenyan agencies work together and improve digital public services.

Kenya has been advancing its own digital credentialing efforts alongside its national digital ID system. Earlier this year, the country completed a pilot of a digital credential wallet designed to allow government agencies to verify academic and professional qualifications. The initiative followed earlier government plans to use verifiable digital credentials to replace physical academic certificates.

As part of the partnership, Kenya would also get support from the EU’s Global Gateway investment pipeline in strengthening connectivity, extending the same to schools, health centers and digital hubs across the country.

This comes as Kenya has been advancing efforts to build its digital public infrastructure ecosystem, with the Maisha Namba digital ID as the foundation. The government is also expanding digital government services through its eCitizen portal and emphasizing interoperability among public entities.

Per the announcement, the EU-Kenya cooperation also includes technical work on data adequacy, with negotiations on mutual data transfers now concluded. The arrangement, once formally adopted, is expected to facilitate trusted cross-border transfers of personal data between Kenya and the EU.

This new phase of the Kenya-EU partnership comes as the EU is also deepening similar digital cooperation with other countries. The bloc’s planned digital partnership with the UK includes cooperation on digital wallets and credentials, AI, trust services and other technologies, although the UK PM has stated that the country will not join the EU Digital Identity Wallet framework. This points to an emerging model in which the EU is using digital partnerships to promote interoperability without requiring partner countries to adopt its digital identity system.

These cooperation efforts follow the EU’s preparations for the official rollout of its Digital Identity Wallet, which EU member states are expected to make available by the end of 2026. The wallet is intended to provide a common framework for citizens, residents and businesses to store and share digital identity data and credentials across borders.

Article Topics

digital identity | digital public infrastructure | EU | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Kenya | Maisha Namba