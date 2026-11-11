Kenya moves to eliminate financial, geographic barriers to birth registration

Kenyans will no longer be required to pay fees for obtaining birth and death registration certificates, according to a plan the government says it is finalizing, as the country completes technical work for a digital birth registration system aimed at removing financial and geographic barriers to civil registration.

Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services Dr. Belio Kipsang announced the plans while addressing a National Assembly committee, Eastleigh Voice reports.

Kipsang said a gazette notice removing the charges will be published soon. Currently, Kenyans pay Sh200 (US$1.55) standard fee for birth certificates, Sh500 (US$3.87) for late birth registration, Sh200 for death certificates and Sh500 for late death registration, among others. The government had previously announced plans to eliminate birth certificate fees, but the charges remained in effect earlier this year.

Kenyans have complained over the years that the fees have been a major barrier to access civil registration services especially by those in poor and remote communities.

During his recent National Assembly outing, Kipsang also announced that work is far advanced by teams from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health to complete technical integration processes ahead of the nationwide rollout of the e-birth notification system.

Kipsang had said some weeks back that efforts were being made to roll out the system across hospitals under the Social Health Authority (SHA) by December. He disclosed that the integration process would be completed within 30 days and is expected to connect more than 7,500 public health facilities, with private hospitals participating through the Social Health Authority.

The system, launched in June on a pilot basis, was designed to digitally link hospital records to civil registration and assign newborns a Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), also known as the Maisha Namba. About 270,000 children had been registered within two months of the launch, and the number is now said to be around 300,000.

With the digital registration system, Kenyan children will have a persistent identity reference from birth which will transition to a national ID number when they attain the age of 18. It also makes it possible for parents to download an app through which they can register their child’s birth and print their birth certificates without having to travel or visit a physical office.

Developed in cooperation between Estonia’s ESTDEV, Trinidad Wiseman, ADM Interactive and Kenyan partners, the project won a Gold award for Best Service Design Project at this year’s Estonian Design Awards.

The Kenyan rollout is seen as an example of how digitization of birth registration can surmount some of the existing barriers slowing down civil registration across most of Africa.

Concerning death registration, the abolition of fees is also intended to encourage Kenyans to register the deaths of their loved ones. A recent study published by BMC Medicine exposes the low death registration rate in the country, noting that only one out of five Kenyans is registered when they die. This reflects the general situation in Africa, where it is estimated that just about 10 percent of all deaths on the continent are registered.

By integrating civil registration into hospital workflows, Kenya aims to improve registration coverage and establish a persistent identity reference from birth, strengthening the foundations for digital public infrastructure.

Article Topics

birth registration | civil registration | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Kenya | legal identity | Maisha Namba | national ID | Unique Personal Identifier (UPI)