Kenya has joined both the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) and the 50-in-5 campaign, while Pakistan has joined 50-in-5 and Kazakhstan and France’s Inria Foundation have joined the DPGA. The announcements reflect growing international cooperation on digital public infrastructure (DPI) and open-source digital public goods.

The DPGA announcements were made during its annual members’ meeting in Paris. Pakistan’s 50-in-5 membership was announced October 27, while Kenya joined November 18.

The DPGA promotes the development and use of open-source digital solutions that can support countries in their digital transformation journeys. In a report in February, it demonstrated how nations can lean on digital public goods (DPGs) to build digital public infrastructure.

Kenya, Pakistan to scale DPI with 50-in-5 membership

In separate announcements, the 50-in-5 campaign said it was excited to welcome the governments of Kenya and Pakistan to the fold, expanding its global footprint and sharpening its ambition to shape how countries of the Global South build digital public infrastructure.

Launched in November 2023 with 11 first-mover nations, the stated objective of 50-in-5 is to help 50 countries build at least one component of DPI in a safe, secure, and interoperable manner by the year 2028.

The membership of the campaign has been swelling over the years, and Kenya becomes the 17th African country to join, after Benin became the 16th in May.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo Gitau, said the country joined the initiatives not to follow but to lead, ensuring that “Africa’s voice, Africa’s talent, and Africa’s solutions sit at the center of the global digital public infrastructure agenda.”

Kenya is developing its Maisha Namba digital identity system alongside its established eCitizen platform, which provides access to thousands of government services. The country’s digital ID rollout has faced legal challenges, even as it continues work to connect national identity with digital public services.

Kenya plans to expand open-source training from 70 to more than 200 civil servants, deploy its sovereign open-source digital stack at the Konza National Data Centre and nominate at least two domestically developed solutions for assessment under the Digital Public Goods Standard.

Pakistan joined the 50-in-5 campaign in late October. Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the membership reflects Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the digital identity and DPI foundations established through NADRA.

“Now, we will connect and scale them to every Pakistani. From our largest cities to our most remote districts, one can access services and opportunities through safe, trusted, and digital channels,” Khawaja said. Pakistan is advancing its DPI through the Pakistan Digital Authority, interconnecting NADRA’s identity system with the Raast payments platform and WASL, the planned National Data Exchange Layer, under the Digital Nation Pakistan vision.

Kazakhstan, Kenya, Inria Foundation now part of DPGA

According to the DPGA, Kenya’s membership builds on recent digital transformation efforts, including the establishment of its National Open Source Programme Office (OSPO) in 2025. The office coordinates open-source adoption across government, builds technical capacity, advises on policy and supports a local ecosystem of developers, businesses and academic institutions.

Gitau added in a comment that Kenya’s membership of the DPGA reflects the country’s commitment to a future of building a digital government that will be open, sovereign, and shared.

For Kazakhstan, its membership is framed as one that is intended to help the country expand its digital transformation gains and make digital public infrastructure accessible and responsive to citizens’ needs.

An announcement said the country has joined to “share its extensive digital government experience and deepen international cooperation on open source public services.”

Kazakhstan has also made significant investments in DPI and has been cited as a model for digital government development in Central Asia, with mature systems supporting high e-government rankings and widespread biometric authentication for public and private services.

Kazakhstan plans to work with the Asian Development Bank and United Nations University on frameworks for AI-enabled digital public goods, while preparing national digital government tools for potential international reuse.

Meanwhile, Inria Foundation was also recently announced as a member of the DPGA. Amélie Banzet, general secretary at the Foundation explained the relevance of their membership, stating that “building resilient digital public goods requires academic research, public-private collaboration, and the open source community working together.”

Part of the Inria Group, France’s national research institute for digital science and technology, the Foundation aims to connect academic research, public policy and open-source communities.

The announcements also included the Center for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI), whose membership was recently covered by Biometric Update. CDPI is a co-steward of the DPGA’s Digital Public Goods for DPI collection, launched in October with Co-Develop.

Article Topics

50-in-5 | Digital Public Goods Alliance DPGA | digital public infrastructure | Kazakhstan | Kenya | Pakistan | UNDP