By Kateryna Halkina, Senior Business Development Manager

Bank and police impersonation scams reported to Lloyds rose 18% in the second quarter of this year, compared with the same period in 2025. Most of them open with a message that claims to come from your bank and asks you to confirm who you are.

Over the next couple of years, banks across the UK and Europe will need to check in with their own customers far more often, and some of those genuine and fraudulent requests will look very similar.

Working with banks and fintechs in the UK, Ireland and other European countries reveals a lot about the logic they apply to identity verification technology and how they decide to roll it out. Lately, the conversation revolves less around new customers and more around existing ones, and how often a bank really needs to go and reverify them.

The quick fix is a review date for everyone and a fresh data request when it comes round. Auditors like it, but a reality check shows that customers don’t. Experience shows one of the most important parts of the job is done on the initial onboarding.

Trust starts on day one

When talking to banks about onboarding, ask what they really know about a customer once the account is open. A photo of a passport doesn’t tell you much. Reading the chip inside the passport can tell you far more, especially when paired with the biometric liveness process that confirms there’s a real person in front of the camera and not a video playing on a screen.

Later changes are much easier to handle if that first check is solid. When a customer changes their phone number, the bank can confirm it’s really them with a quick face match against the selfie it took at onboarding. In many cases, the customer barely notices.

If the initial check is not sufficient, the problems tend to show up years later. When the FCA fined Monzo £21.1 million in 2025, one important detail was that people had opened accounts giving Buckingham Palace as their home address, and the system accepted it.

The rules are tightening

For years, KYC has run on a fixed schedule. Customers are checked when they open the account, and the bank looks at the file again after one, three or five years, depending on how risky it thinks they are.

Under the EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation, which applies from July 10, 2027, a higher-risk customer’s information has to be refreshed at least once a year and everyone else’s at least every five years. If something relevant changes in between, the bank has to look sooner, applying the risk-based approach.

The UK already requires ongoing monitoring. In February, HM Treasury and DSIT published guidance letting firms rely on certified digital identity services, listed on a government register, for certain identity checks under the Money Laundering Regulations.

Banks will be reviewing files more often. But does that mean they have to ask customers more often?

The customer’s side of KYC

Banks spend a great portion of money educating customers never to click on suspicious links that might ask for identity details. Then a compliance request arrives asking for a passport upload and a selfie. It is understandable why it is hard to distinguish for end users.

Fraud is already costing UK customers a lot of money: payment fraud losses reached £1.28 billion in 2025, according to UK Finance, the industry body for UK banks. Fraudsters, with the help of AI, are becoming more creative and are finding new ways to send phishing requests that look official and genuine.

Just imagine a retired teacher with the same current account for thirty years. Her pension is paid monthly, and she hasn’t moved house in a long time. Suddenly, she receives a message with the request to upload her passport and take a biometric selfie. It looks suspicious to her, so she ignores it, along with the reminders that follow. Eventually, her account could be restricted. As far as the bank’s system is concerned, she has an outstanding review. From her point of view, she followed the bank’s advice.

Periodic reviews are a compliance requirement, but that is not the issue. It is frustrating to see how often a bank chases a customer for something it already had good evidence of.

Some customers can’t complete these checks at all. The FCA’s Financial Lives survey found that in 2024, 3.3 million UK adults with a regular bank account didn’t use online or mobile banking. Worn documents and thin records shut out others.

They need a different route; for example, a video call with a trained staff member or an in-person check to provide an inclusive approach.

Do we really need another photo of the passport?

The key initial question about any re-verification is why the check is happening at all.

A customer moving house is one thing. A login from an unfamiliar device after a change of phone number is another, and it’s a pattern that often comes before an account takeover. Both deserve attention, but rarely the same kind of attention.

If the only question is whether the same person is still behind the account, a face match against the onboarding selfie usually settles it, and nobody needs to upload a passport for that. A real doubt about who is behind the account is different, and that can justify a full document check or a call with trained staff.

A face match has its limits, though. A customer can pass one every time they change phones while the bank has no idea they moved to Spain last year, or that they now receive regular payments from a company they set up. That’s what ongoing KYC is really about, and sometimes the bank simply has to ask. In the EU, every customer’s information has to be updated at least every five years, however quiet the account looks, and sanctions screening never stops.

Digital identity is the new option customers will have. For example, each EU member state has to offer a European Digital Identity Wallet by the end of 2026, with banking, fintech and other highly regulated institutions expected to accept them by the end of 2027, while UK firms can already rely on certified digital identity providers. A lender with customers in Belfast and Dublin will soon be working with both. If a customer already holds verified credentials, asking for yet another passport scan gets harder to justify. A credential won’t tell the bank where the customer’s money comes from, but it can take the identity part of the review off their plate.

The channel matters too. Keep every verification request inside the bank’s own app or website. A message can say there’s something to review, but sending people to upload documents through a link or email they weren’t expecting is exactly the habit fraudsters depend on.

The request that makes sense

Most banks could learn a lot from last year’s re-verification requests. They could be grouped into those sent because something had changed and those sent because a review date was approaching. That kind of analysis won’t give clean answers every time. There will always be edge cases where someone from compliance or fraud prevention needs to take a proper look.

The best re-verification request is the one the customer barely questions, because the bank checked them properly at the start and is asking for a reason that makes sense to them.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not represent those of any organization with which she is affiliated.

About the author

Kateryna Halkina is a business development and go-to-market specialist with over 10 years of experience, including at KPMG. For the past three years, she has focused on digital identity, identity verification and fraud-prevention technologies across fintech and regulated financial services, working with banks, fintechs and other regulated organizations across the UK and Europe.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | identity verification | KYC