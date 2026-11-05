Kosovo launches national digital ID wallet, e-signatures ahead of EUDI alignment

Kosovo has launched a national electronic identity platform, digital wallet and electronic signature service, allowing citizens to verify their identities and sign documents online as the country works toward alignment with the EU’s digital identity framework.

Enrollment begins November 9 at seven regional centers of the Civil Registration Agency.

The Ministry of Digitalization and Public Administration (MDAP) unveiled the services in the capital, Prishtina, on November 3. The European Union funded the project with €3.2 million through its Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA), and the World Bank and Japan backed the institutional reforms behind it.

The launch follows the publication of a World Bank diagnostic identifying legal, institutional and technical reforms Kosovo needs to align its digital identity and trust services ecosystem with the European Digital Identity framework.

Digital identity for government services

“Electronic identification enables citizens to prove their identity securely in the digital environment. The Digital Wallet creates opportunities for using digital identity and credentials, while the electronic signature enables documents to be signed without the need for paper or physical presence,” said Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

The eID lets citizens prove who they are online without visiting an institution. The Digital Wallet, available on Android and iOS, stores that identity and related documents. eSign lets users sign from a phone or computer, and businesses and organizations can authenticate documents with electronic seals.

Kosovo’s eKosova platform already offers more than 330 digital services. eID and eSign let citizens complete more of them end to end, with no office visit or paper. eID is also the login for platforms such as eKosova, replacing usernames and passwords. Kurti called the three services the foundation of Kosovo’s digital trust infrastructure for both public and private sector services.

Kurti said Kosovars abroad will be able to handle administrative procedures without traveling home. Initial enrollment is taking place at seven centers inside Kosovo, leaving unanswered how citizens living abroad will obtain their credentials.

The government is also building proactive services around major life events: the birth of a child, starting a business and relocating.

Business registration is the first process to integrate e-signatures, followed by other procedures that still require paper documents. Services will be connected in phases, and enrollment will expand to other municipalities.

For citizens who cannot use digital channels on their own, Integrated Service Centers, starting in Prishtina, will offer multiple services in one place with on-site staff.

The World Bank and Japan have supported Kosovo’s digital government reforms since 2022, including the development of the institutional framework that led to the establishment of the Ministry of Digitalization and Public Administration in February 2026.

Kurti said the expansion must come with strong safeguards for security, personal data protection and system reliability. “Citizens’ trust is built every day through systems that work, institutions that respond, and efficient services that respect everyone’s time and dignity,” he said.

EU interoperability remains a goal

Kosovo plans to expand enrollment and connect digital identity, credentials and electronic signatures to additional public and private-sector services. The government is also working toward alignment with the European Digital Identity framework, with the longer-term goal of enabling cross-border use.

The World Bank’s diagnostic on Digital ID Wallets in the Western Balkans identifies further legal, institutional and technical reforms needed to support that ambition. The launch establishes a national platform, but cross-border recognition will depend on Kosovo addressing the interoperability, governance and regulatory gaps identified by the World Bank.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | eKosova | electronic-signature | EU Digital Identity Framework | Kosovo