By Jeff Boehm, COO at Wicket

For facial authentication at venues, the difference between success and failure increasingly comes down to the user experience. At first, the focus was mostly on improving the accuracy of the underlying algorithms and models. Once advancements in model training and broader compute capabilities made this possible, the focus shifted to keeping user privacy and data security at the forefront to retain end-user trust. Then, after the technology was sound and user trust was in place, the focus shifted to where it stands today: the experience itself.

Most people within the technology industry are at least somewhat familiar with Steve Ballmer’s now-iconic “Developers, Developers, Developers!” chant on stage during a Microsoft developer conference and launch event over a quarter century ago. Stripping away the obvious virality of the moment and the sweat stains permeating that blue button-up shirt, what you’re left with is a clear message at a unique moment in time for Microsoft and the overall tech industry. Without developers creating easy-to-use products that solve real-world problems, these tech giants wouldn’t exist today.

If biometrics were to have its own version of that moment, the chant would be: “Experience, Experience, Experience!” Accuracy, privacy and data security must be the baseline. What has truly enabled facial authentication to succeed at scale is the user experience. From what I’ve seen, venue deployments that stall rarely do so because of the technology. The usual causes are enrollment friction, privacy concerns or a weak fallback.

Where friction starts

One of the primary benefits of using facial authentication to redeem a ticket at a sporting event or check in at a conference is the speed at which the interaction can take place. In deployments we’ve supported, we’ve measured check-in times up to 3x faster at conferences and ingress up to 4x faster at sporting events compared with traditional entry methods. At events with tens of thousands of attendees, any bottleneck or workflow shortfall gets amplified quickly and can have an extremely detrimental impact on the guest experience. The possibility of long lines at their events keeps venue operators awake at night, so reducing that risk should shape every design decision.

The user experience starts with enrollment. Participation should be optional, with users opting in through a hosted enrollment site that matches the venue’s brand or one of its sponsors.

In addition to the look and feel of the enrollment experience, the other priority is time to complete. A good target is an enrollment process that takes 60 seconds or less, which means stripping away everything that doesn’t matter and reducing friction anywhere possible by eliminating unnecessary taps and clicks and optimizing the required steps a user has to take to enroll.

Privacy belongs in the enrollment flow, too. Before users opt in, they should see in plain language what is stored, how long it is kept and how to opt out later. Clear answers up front remove a common reason to say no.

At the entrance

The next step of the journey is actual usage at the event, which is where adoption is won or lost. A dedicated “express lane” model can make a strong first impression and work efficiently in large deployments. This provides multiple benefits:

Dedicated lanes allow enrolled users to “skip the line” that exists at traditional entry choke points

Paired with signage and QR codes to enroll, the shorter lines at these express lanes can create a sense of curiosity and FOMO, encouraging participation from guests waiting nearby

The ability to implement a fallback option for guests who aren’t enrolled or experience an issue, such as a handheld ticket scanner or adjacent traditional entry line

That fallback deserves real planning. At tens of thousands of guests, even a small share of retries adds up to a lot of people. A staffed alternative right beside the express lane keeps a failed match from becoming a trip to the back of the line and makes trying it less risky for first-timers.

Perhaps the most important part of the experience is the actual user interface, which in most cases is an application running on a tablet device. This interface should evolve over time based on real-world operator and user feedback, but the main goal is similar to the enrollment process: keep it simple and clear. This is achieved through design elements that align with venue or sponsor branding, high-contrast action buttons, bold display messaging, and the option for staff to operate a secondary device to manage interactions.

Planning for adoption

In the large-scale deployments we’ve supported, repeat usage has run between 70% and 90%, suggesting that adoption follows the experience. For venues planning a rollout, that means treating enrollment, privacy and fallback as part of the guest experience from the start, before anyone even uses the technology.

About the author

Jeff Boehm is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wicket, a facial authentication and ticketing platform for sports and entertainment venues.

Article Topics

biometric ticketing | biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | Wicket