Liberian lawmakers have sent a proposed $52 million contract with Austrian company OeSD International to build a national biometric identification system back to the president for renegotiation, following a committee finding that the agreement violated the country’s procurement rules.

The House rejected the agreement following a joint committee review that identified procurement violations, potential financial losses and concerns over control of biometric data, The Liberian Investigator reports.

The debate so far has centered around whether qualified Liberian companies were given a fair opportunity to compete for the project, which aims to establish a nationwide biometric identity and civil registration system under a build-operate-transfer arrangement. OeSD International is the specialized global arm of the Austrian State Printing Company.

Minutes of a June meeting obtained by The Liberian Investigator indicate that World Bank officials believed Liberia could register its population using its existing identification system at significantly lower cost while retaining government ownership.

The House Joint Committee on Investment and Concessions and Ways, Means, Finance and Budget identified more than 40 alleged deficiencies, concluding that the agreement violated Liberia’s procurement regulations. It said the deal would undermine the National Identification Registry’s statutory authority, compromise biometric data sovereignty and expose the government to financial losses.

According to the committee, Liberia’s Public Procurement and Concessions Commission had directed the government to conduct open international competitive bidding, but the instruction was not followed.

NIR’s role and economic model

In a May interview with Biometric Update, NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters said President Joseph Boakai had opted for a concession model under which OeSD would finance nationwide biometric enrollment and ID issuance, recover its investment over time and eventually transfer the system to the government. Peters said the decision followed a review of the original procurement arrangement.

In response to the revenue-sharing proposal, critics have questioned the economic model of the biometric ID infrastructure concession and why a foreign company should have the bigger share of proceeds from infrastructure that is supposed to serve a sovereign purpose.

Figures from OeSD’s financial report, as cited in local media, project revenue of about $107 million over the 10-year period the concession is expected to last. From this, about $69.5 million will go to the company, and $37.4 million to the Liberian government.

The joint House committee also requested additional documentation from government agencies and the concessionaire.

Local firms challenge foreign concession

Liberian technology companies PSI Liberia and M Tosh Prints Media Inc. have publicly questioned their exclusion from the process. The companies recently staged a demonstration at the Capitol Building that doubled as a showcase.

The companies displayed biometric enrollment kits, identity management software, secure credential production systems and document verification technologies. Representatives said the display was intended to demonstrate local technical capabilities amid suggestions that Liberian firms lacked the capacity to deliver such a system.

According to PSI Liberia representative Varney Fahnbulleh, the companies presented 150 biometric enrolment kits and highlighted previous work involving government identity systems, biometric data management and digital credential programmes in Liberia and neighboring countries.

Fahnbulleh argued that excluding domestic firms could limit technology transfer, weaken local industry development and reduce opportunities for Liberian companies to participate in a strategically important national infrastructure project, as reported by a local publication.

He also raised questions about whether the concession process complied with regulations, including provisions governing sole-source concessions and participation by Liberian businesses.

The Liberia Information Technology Consortium (LITCON), representing local technology firms, has questioned the selection of a foreign concessionaire and called for greater transparency over procurement and opportunities for domestic companies.

Lawmakers unconvinced

Lawmakers examined evaluation reports, termination provisions and evidence supporting the project’s value proposition before making their decision. The committee also requested technical presentations and details of comparable projects delivered by OeSD in other countries.

National Investment Commission Chairman Morley Kamara told lawmakers that OeSD’s experience in identity technology, security printing and data protection contributed to its selection. He also stated that citizen data would remain in Liberia under the proposed arrangement and that knowledge transfer would occur over the course of the ten-year concession.

Adding another perspective to the debate, Liberian digital identity specialist Ismail Turay, who is based in France, has argued that OeSD’s international track record deserves serious consideration.

However, he argued that the government should require transparency from both OeSD and the National Identification Registry, including detailed cost breakdowns, performance commitments and safeguards covering biometric data protection and national data sovereignty.

He also said local companies should be given an opportunity to demonstrate their technical capabilities and participate meaningfully in implementation, training and long-term support, as reported by Global News Network Liberia.

With the concession blocked, Liberia’s government now returns to weighing the benefits of international expertise against the goal of developing domestic digital identity capabilities.

Article Topics

Austrian State Printing House (OSD) | biometrics | data sovereignty | digital ID | government purchasing | identity infrastructure | Liberia | procurement