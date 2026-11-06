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Listen: C. Maxine Most puts 25 years of biometrics predictions to the test

Acuity Market Intelligence founder revisits old forecasts and warns of the societal risks posed by deepfakes and AI
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Listen: C. Maxine Most puts 25 years of biometrics predictions to the test
 

This year, identity veteran and biometrics market strategy guru C. Maxine Most is celebrating 25 years of her company Acuity Market Intelligence. To mark the occasion, she’s opening the vaults and looking back at a quarter century of predictions to see what she got right, and what she missed.

“Sometimes I was really super accurate,” she tells the Biometric Update Podcast. “Sometimes not so much.” Most says market predictions are of limited value if no one goes back to assess how accurately they anticipated the industry’s development.

“I think if you’re going to be in the business of providing advisory services, then you need to stand behind the work that you’ve done.”

The Sunday Brief is her way of holding herself accountable: every week, she digs out an old prediction – and, every Sunday at 1pm ET on the Acuity Market Intelligence LinkedIn page, she gives it a grade.

As far as today’s tech landscape goes, Most says she’s never seen acceleration like that brought by AI. She also hosts the Deepfake Summit, which brought together more than 250 participants to examine deepfakes, AI agents and the erosion of trust in digital information. The event revealed growing agreement that society faces a serious problem.

“The whole idea behind the Deepfake Summit is to bring in people who are looking at this problem in all these different ways. But the one thing that everybody has in common is an understanding that this is societal-scale disaster if we don’t figure this out.”

Listen on: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:42:20

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