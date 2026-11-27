Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel periods in the U.S. It’s a good time to look at how airport security has changed in the 25 years since 9/11. Biometrics and modern security technologies have driven major changes in how airports manage and monitor the people moving through them. But there remains work to be done.

Sheldon H. Jacobson’s research on risk-based passenger screening helped lay the groundwork for TSA PreCheck. He argues that assessing passenger risk before travelers reach the airport can help TSA focus its checkpoint resources where they’re most needed.

In Jacobson’s view, more people need to enroll in PreCheck or similar programs that assess travelers in advance and qualify them for expedited screening. “Right now, we’re in the 40 percent to 50 percent range of people who travel each day going through these expedited screening lanes,” Jacobson tells the Biometric Update Podcast. “That’s much too low.”

As is, he says “the system is far too risky and inefficient.”

“We need to push that number to 70, 80, even 90 percent.”

Thanksgiving travel advice is gravy

Jacobson has plenty to share on potential solutions, fluctuating risk levels, and how biometrics play a key role. But his best advice may be about Thanksgiving travel. When packing a bag, he says, make sure to fully unpack it first, to make sure nothing is left inside from previous trips that could be an unwelcome surprise at security. If you’re bringing gifts for people, leave them unwrapped, and wrap when you arrive.

“And always be kind to the people at the TSA checkpoints, at the airlines, because they’re giving up their holiday so you can enjoy yours.”

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:23:19

The third and final installment of After September, exploring how travel has transformed in the 25 years since 9/11, will be out in December. The first, featuring Janice Kephart, is available here.

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | border security | PreCheck Touchless ID | TSA