London’s Metropolitan Police has announced a six-month pilot of operator-initiated facial recognition (OIFR) technology on handheld devices, which began November 17, to assess its effectiveness in helping officers quickly identify people wanted by police and confirm identity claims.

The biometric algorithm behind the Met’s OIFR capability is NEC’s NeoFace, which was tested by police in South Wales, Gwent and Cheshire with the Police National Computer Database. Those initial tests took place in 2023, the year police in the UK began planning the rollout of OIFR.

The system returns the highest-ranked match above a set similarity threshold for assessment by a trained officer. A potential match does not independently establish identity.

NeoFace is part of NEC’s Mobile ID software, and is also the algorithm used in the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for its Mobile Fortify app.

The Met is supplying 100 trained officers with OIFR devices, which will compare images collected against its database of custody images, according to the announcement made at 12:01 a.m. local time on Friday.

Once the pilot is complete, the Met intends to add searches against an “Unsolved Crime Cache” database.

Met sets OIFR policy

The Met’s policy clarifies that OIFR does not give officers new powers to photograph people or compel their cooperation. Officers should seek consent where practicable but may take photographs without consent when an existing common law or statutory power permits it. Refusal to consent does not automatically prevent a search.

Unlike live facial recognition, which scans people passing a camera, OIFR requires an officer to initiate a search involving a particular individual. The policy requires overt image capture and limits use to specified policing circumstances.

A 32-page policy document spells out the rules for officers using OIFR. The policy establishes two permitted uses. The first allows officers to identify someone whose identity is unknown or reasonably in doubt when identification is necessary for a law enforcement purpose. Eligible subjects include people suspected of criminal offenses, those wanted by courts and vulnerable individuals needing assistance. The second covers identifying arrested or detained people to assess risks to themselves or others.

“Intrusive” or “directed surveillance” are explicitly barred in the policy document. More specifically, images must be obtained “overtly and from a distance that would enable the OIFR User to engage with the subject,” and that user must be readily identifiable as a police officer.

The policy provides for deletion of probe images within 31 days after a completed search, subject to applicable disclosure obligations. Although the framework includes provisions for retaining unmatched images for further searches, that functionality will not operate during the six-month pilot.

The directions to officers also state that “decision makers” must consider proportionality, less intrusive alternative methods of identification and impacts on rights such as privacy and freedom of thought, belief and religion. The policy also outlines the paperwork that must accompany OIFR matches.

OIFR system use and results will be catalogued in an audit log available to administrators. Oversight is provided by the MPS FR Technology Board, the London Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) and the London Policing Ethics Panel (LPEP). Independent reviews and consultations are provided by the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner (BSCC), the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Equality and Human Rights Commissioner (EHRC).

The pilot begins as the UK government considers new guardrails and oversight arrangements for police facial recognition. Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Professor William Webster has warned that important details remain unresolved.

The Met will use the pilot as a proof of concept to evaluate the technology’s utility and effectiveness, as well as its legal ramifications, safeguards, governance and proportionality.

Future decisions about OIFR use will be informed by the results of the proof of concept, according to the policy document.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial recognition | London Metropolitan Police | NEC | NeoFace | Operator Initiated Facial Recognition (OIFR)