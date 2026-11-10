Meta expands its own AI age checks while shifting responsibility to app stores

As Big Tech struggles to adapt to new online safety requirements and calls for platform accountability grow louder, Meta is engaging in a fascinating game of what might be imagined as misdirectional tennis. Asked to fix a problem related to its social platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Threads), Meta responds with a solution that appears to address the problem, but also gives the company more leeway in a different area – in effect returning the serve by hitting it laterally into another court, causing regulators to give chase.

The company’s latest volley comes with the announcement that it is rolling out its Teen Accounts feature globally. Putting users in age-appropriate accounts means knowing their age, which Meta insists – ignoring that effective age assurance tools are available, and indeed that Meta already works with some top vendors, notably Yoti for facial age estimation on Instagram – “continues to be an industry-wide challenge as some teens may misrepresent their age online to access experiences they’re not old enough to use.”

Even though it already uses better options, Meta would have us believe self-declaration is still the age check against which further action on its part must be measured. This is especially convenient if it continues to apply self-declaration for users, even in instances where the law directs it to do otherwise, as is the case in Australia.

Meta says self-declaration doesn’t work, but its AI does

What follows is a pivot to an internally managed solution whose age inference methods, accuracy and privacy implications are not subject to the same public scrutiny as independently evaluated third-party tools.

“We use AI technology to find people we suspect to be teens, even if they use an adult birthday, and place them in Teen Account protections,” Meta says. “As a result, millions more teens across the world who use Instagram will receive these built-in protections, even if they’ve misrepresented their age.”

As a means of vouching, Meta directs parents to a letter penned by Larry Magid, CEO of ConnectSafely, a non-profit dedicated to internet safety. Magid explains that “Meta uses artificial intelligence and other signals to help estimate a user’s age and require age verification when needed. These signals can include information in profiles, posts, comments, bios and captions, including references to birthdays or school grades. If Meta’s technology estimates someone is a teen even though they entered an adult birthday, the company places them into Teen Account protections.”

Meta says its system does not use facial biometrics to identify users, instead drawing on behavioral, contextual and visual signals to estimate whether an account belongs to a teenager.

The world wants Meta’s platforms to be safer for youth, so it tells the company to check its users’ ages using third-party tools. Instead, Meta offers its own solution, which doubles as a data monitoring opportunity for its AI. The company will not return serve in the game being played; rather, it slices the ball over to the adjacent court, where no one has yet set up a net.

No choice, no oversight makes Meta’s system a mandatory question mark

While kicking at a giant like Meta may seem futile, this move clearly undermines the age assurance project in two key ways.

First, concerns about age assurance hinge largely on privacy, and Meta’s solution starts with the idea that it can dig into users’ data to see how old they are, and framing this as a solution gives fuel to the argument that age assurance is invasive data collection in disguise. It also erases user choice from the equation, instead applying a model that recalls the rock band U2’s infamous blunder in pushing its new album onto everyone’s iPod, whether they wanted it or not.

Second, the age assurance sector has put significant work into developing international standards for age assurance technology. Meta’s age inference system constitutes a form of profiling, raising questions about transparency and independent evaluation as the age assurance industry develops standards for assessing privacy, accuracy and security.

Meta wants Apple age range signal model to be mandatory for app stores

Meta also advocates for a safety net that it does not have to manage or implement on its sites. Apple’s Age-Range Signal, it says, is now part of its age assurance arsenal in Australia. Initially called the Declared Age Range API, because it still depends on a declared age as part of the process, this tells apps how old users are, so they can adjust their content and settings appropriately.

“We’ve long supported legislation requiring age verification and obtaining parental consent on the app store,” Meta says. “One verified signal from people’s devices, shared consistently with all apps, is far more effective and privacy-preserving than asking every platform to verify age individually.”

“We’re voluntarily using this signal, but as long as collecting it and sharing it remains optional for app stores, and using it remains optional for developers, teens will receive inconsistent protections across the many apps they use.” Meta says its own AI-based system “can be used as a backstop to help correct mistakes and feed them back to the app store for correction across all the apps a teen uses.”

Meta wants to shape the rules it must follow

Communications is where the age assurance debate collides with the ongoing discussion about deepfakes and the crisis of knowing.

There are doubtless people working at Meta who genuinely want to make the platform safer for kids, and who believe their tools are the right answer. But Meta is among the companies that has ushered misinformation, disinformation and generative AI into the world.

The company’s public statements insist it has “set a strong standard for age assurance,” saying “that’s why as part of our agreement with 52 bipartisan attorneys general across U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia, we’re investing in even stronger technology to proactively catch accounts that may belong to children under 13.”

The agreement imposes age assurance and other child safety commitments on Meta, while making approximately 30 percent of the $18 billion settlement payments conditional on TikTok and YouTube adopting comparable measures and making matching payments.

Meanwhile, data from Australia shows how unserious the company has been about following laws it doesn’t like.

All of which is to say, Meta operates in a world in which truth has become subject to its own interpretation. The company has had such a large role in shaping the ideas of truth and falsehood in the twenty-first century that it seemingly believes it can continue shaping those definitions to its convenience.

Recall the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the Metaverse market that never materialized, and that the company’s success now hinges on the volatile AI market. Consider that it cannot afford to lose on AI, especially with surveillance concerns hounding its Meta Glasses, and the bill from U.S. lawsuits climbing ever-higher.

Whether or not its statements about online safety are well-intentioned, Meta is betting on credibility it may not have.

Article Topics

age inference | age verification | app store age verification | Declared Age Range | Instagram | Meta | social media