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Meta invokes financial institution exemption to fight biometric AI lawsuit

Company challenges Illinois claims over alleged facial data collection for AI training as privacy allegations continue
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Meta invokes financial institution exemption to fight biometric AI lawsuit
 

Meta is urging an Illinois federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of illegally harvesting facial biometric data from Facebook and Instagram users to train its AI models and develop facial recognition technology.

According to a report from Law360, Meta is arguing that it is not covered by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), because the law exempts any “financial institution” regulated under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Meta argues that its Meta Payments subsidiary brings the company within BIPA’s financial institution exemption. (This argument has worked for biometrics companies in the past, meaning there is precedent.)

Plus, Meta says, there’s no way to prove that the two plaintiffs’ facial images were used, “out of the countless public photos posted on Meta’s services by its 3 billion monthly active users.”  Besides which, photographs are not classified as biometric identifiers under BIPA, and “mere numerical data derived from an image of a face that cannot be linked to the identity of the person to whom the face belongs is insufficient” to qualify as a biometric signature.

The lawsuit alleges Meta used facial biometric data to develop the unreleased NameTag facial recognition system reportedly intended for its smart glasses, as well as generative AI models including Emu.

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