Vision-Box has been awarded a €6.9 million (about $7.5 million) contract by SEA Milan Airports to upgrade biometric eGates and conduct a proof of concept for pre-border kiosks and a SmartPass Biometric Corridor.

According to a notice on the EU tenders record, the contract covers a period from December 12, 2025 to May 31, 2030. Formally, it covers “supply, support, and maintenance of new GT11 eGate Automated Border Control (ABC) gates for Milan Linate Airport; execution of the SmartPass Expansion 2026 program, covering the mid-life upgrade (MLU) and the extension of support and maintenance services for GT10 eGate ABC gates; and a proof of concept (PoC) for pre-border kiosks and a SmartPass biometric corridor at Milan Malpensa Airport.”

The direct award was justified on technical grounds, with SEA citing compatibility concerns and disproportionate difficulties associated with switching suppliers as it expands existing systems.

In other words, Milan’s airports are sticking with Vision-Box, a subsidiary of Amadeus, as they expand biometric capabilities.

Biometric corridors gain traction at airports

Milan’s planned proof of concept adds to a growing number of airport projects exploring biometric identification without requiring passengers to stop at traditional checkpoints.

Amadeus already operates its Seamless Corridor technology at Jakarta and Surabaya airports in Indonesia, while competitors including Idemia Public Security, SITA and Paravision are developing or testing systems designed to verify passenger identities in motion.

The emerging segment reflects a wider effort to increase passenger-processing capacity and reduce queues, although deployments remain at different stages of maturity.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | Amadeus | biometric corridor | contactless biometrics | Italy | Vision-Box