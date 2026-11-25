A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has vacated the second preliminary injunction blocking Mississippi’s HB 1126, which imposes age verification requirements on social media platforms.

The decision follows a back-and-forth between the state and NetChoice, the trade organization that litigates online safety laws on behalf of Big Tech.

In July 2025, NetChoice filed an emergency application to the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a lower court decision affirming HB 1126. The court refused, ruling that the law could stand while NetChoice pursued legal action against the legislation.

The Fifth Circuit has now vacated a second preliminary injunction, finding that NetChoice had not provided sufficient evidence to justify blocking enforcement against nine member platforms. The court’s opinion states that “NetChoice failed to demonstrate that the Act is unconstitutional as applied to its individual members’ sites. In turn, the district court did not appropriately tailor the relief it issued. So we vacate the preliminary injunction and remand for further proceedings consistent with Moody and this opinion.”

“We’re disappointed in today’s decision, but nothing in the ruling holds that HB 1126 is constitutional,” says Paul Taske, director of the NetChoice Litigation Center. “Justice Kavanaugh has already said NetChoice is likely to win on the merits, and we are assessing all options to best preserve access to lawful speech in Mississippi. Today’s ruling is about procedure and paperwork, not about whether the state can force its residents to hand over their IDs before they are allowed to access speech online.”

Indiana VPN lawsuit struck down over jurisdictional overreach

On the other side of the age assurance debate, a Marion County judge has dismissed litigation filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita alleging that adult content sites violated the state’s age verification law.

A report from the Indiana Capital Chronicle says the action targets 42 sites owned by porn streaming giant Aylo, claiming defendants violated the state’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act by making “false and misleading statements regarding the accessibility of the pornographic websites by Indiana residents,” and by “misleading consumers about their alleged hosting of child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual material.”

Another complaint contends that IP address restrictions implemented by Pornhub and other Aylo sites don’t count for compliance, because Indiana users can still access their sites using a virtual private network (VPN), which allows them to pretend to be in another state.

However, Marion County Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick “noted that the attorney general’s only evidence came from an investigator in Indiana who accessed the sites through a Chicago-based VPN,” and that users in Indiana were still met with a blocking message. The law, he says, does not include or imply “an actual-location rule or a duty to defeat VPN circumvention.”

“Indiana has a substantial interest in regulating access by users it can identify as being in Indiana, but no comparable interest in requiring adults in other States or countries to submit to Indiana age verification, or to prove that they are not in Indiana, before accessing lawful speech,” Dietrick writes.

“Forcing publishers to conform their nationwide and worldwide practices to Indiana’s most restrictive application would burden substantially more speech than necessary and is not narrow tailoring under intermediate scrutiny.”

NetChoice launches new lawsuit in Indiana

The dismissal is a victory for the adult content industry, although the ruling rests on multiple grounds, including jurisdictional limits and failure to state a claim. Indiana also faces a new lawsuit from NetChoice challenging the social media provisions of HEA 1408, which introduce age assurance requirements.

NetChoice Litigation Center director Paul Taske says “the Constitution prevents the government from interfering with the free speech rights of families and teens, and those rights include the ability to create and receive speech on social media. But Indiana’s HEA 1408 conditions both teen and adult access to social media on complying with state-mandated digital ID requirements. These requirements are inconsistent with the constitutional guarantee of free speech.”

NetChoice’s press materials have begun to push back against regulation targeting harmful design, proclaiming that “the state overrides parents instead of empowering them,” in that “even with a parent’s permission, Indiana locks teen accounts into state-chosen settings, switching off personalized feeds and features the government has subjectively labeled as ‘addictive’.”

Subjectivity, addiction, empowerment: the language demonstrates how deep into the philosophical weeds the age assurance debate has traveled over the past year. Indiana has learned the limits of constitutionality as applied to VPNs and circumvention measures.

The matter remains far from settled, and the U.S. remains, as always, on its own path toward implementation at scale, eschewing alignment with the UK and Europe as it sorts through state-level laws and sends them, repeatedly, through the constitutional gauntlet.

Article Topics

age verification | Aylo | Indiana | lawsuits | Mississippi | Netchoice | United States