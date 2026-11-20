Digital identity companies Mitek, FusionAuth, and Identos have reported leadership and advisory appointments focused on marketing, revenue growth, and identity authorization standards.

The appointments include two C-suite executives and separate strategic advisory roles at FusionAuth and Identos for the same identity standards specialist.

Mitek appoints chief marketing officer

Mitek has appointed Laura Apel chief marketing officer, effective November 16, 2026. She will oversee global brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing, and communications.

Apel most recently led global marketing for Ericsson-owned Vonage’s API business. She previously held marketing leadership roles at Mitto and Telesign, bringing experience in communications technology and digital identity.

Her appointment follows the company’s recent hiring of Aaron Seyler as chief revenue officer. Seyler previously worked at Vonage and Telesign and now oversees Mitek’s global sales, partnerships and revenue operations.

FusionAuth names new CRO and strategic advisor

FusionAuth has appointed Phil Allen chief revenue officer and Eve Maler strategic advisor to strengthen its commercial leadership and identity standards expertise.

Allen will manage global sales, partnerships, sales engineering, and customer success. He joins from IDnow, where he served as chief commercial officer.

The appointment comes as FusionAuth reports 72 percent growth in European annual recurring revenue over two years, with the region now accounting for more than 30 percent of its total ARR.

Maler, a former ForgeRock CTO and founding chair of the SAML standards effort, will advise FusionAuth on product direction and identity standards, including authorization for AI agents acting on behalf of customers.

Identos appoints identity standards specialist Eve Maler

Identos has named Eve Maler strategic advisor, two days after FusionAuth announced her appointment to a similar role. The two advisory positions are separate, with Maler continuing her independent consulting work through Venn Factory. She will advise the Canadian company on authorization, consent and identity standards, including its work in healthcare and the public sector.

Her advisory work will support PolicyArc, Identos’ policy-based access control platform for enterprise applications and AI agents.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | FusionAuth | IDENTOS | Mitek