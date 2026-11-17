Moldovan Border Police have received new biometric registration and document verification equipment to enhance border management and identity verification capabilities.

Equipment has been deployed at eight border crossing points through a U.S.-funded project implemented with the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The formal handover took place at the Tudora–Starokazacie crossing, with the systems supporting second-line document inspections, identity verification and biometric processing for asylum seekers.

The deployment will address second-line border inspections, identity verification and the detection of fraudulent or altered travel documents. “Solid border management ultimately means stronger institutions and increased resilience,” said Ester Ruiz de Azua, head of the IOM Moldova mission (translated from Romanian via Bing Translate).

The package includes document examination devices, biometric data registration workstations and equipment to support vehicle inspections and other advanced border control procedures. These will help officers verify travellers’ identities more accurately while supporting the legal movement of people across Moldova’s borders, according to IOM.

The initiative is part of a U.S.-funded project focused on strengthening the operational and training capabilities of Moldova’s General Inspectorate of Border Police. Alongside the technology deployment, IOM is working with border authorities on specialized training and procedural improvements for effective daily operations.

Officials say the investment is intended to strengthen Moldova’s ability to respond to illegal migration, document fraud and other forms of cross-border crime while improving the efficiency of border checks. Interpol has worked with Moldova to increase its biometric border capacities in initiatives targeting border crossings in the area around Ukraine.

Moldova has used mobile fingerprint scanners from Integrated Biometrics through the initiatives. Moldova’s General Inspectorate of Police has 14 rugged biometric devices from Integrated Biometrics for collecting and verifying biometric data through Interpol’s BIOHUB platform. Project Hotspot is intended to improve the identification of people crossing borders via irregular migration routes.

The eastern European country is expanding its law enforcement and border security capabilities amid concerns about organized crime, terrorism and other cross-border threats tied to the Ukraine war and the wider region.

Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has proposed a national Facial Image Registry (RIF) to help law enforcement identify suspects, investigate crimes, find missing people and identify human remains using face biometrics. RIF would be a state-operated biometric information system for receiving, storing and managing facial images, comparing them biometrically and providing law enforcement with tools to establish or verify a person’s identity.

The system would maintain separate collections of identified and unidentified facial images, with each image assigned a reference number.

Article Topics

biometric verification | biometrics | border security | document verification | International Organization for Migration (IOM) | Moldova