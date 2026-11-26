Facial biometrics will help establish who is accessing the finances of vulnerable adults through a partnership between UK specialist financial services provider Money Carer and YEO.

Money Carer will integrate YEO’s continuous facial recognition SDK to verify the continued presence of a user. This biometric check will complement the existing access controls and fraud monitoring.

Customers using its Touch Account can assign different permissions to each supporter, who accesses the service using separate login credentials. For example, approved workers can request additional funds for client purchases.

A login check verifies who signs in. Someone else can take over the device afterward. YEO’s facial recognition technology addresses this gap through facial matching, liveness detection, and depth analysis.

Money Carer will determine when additional identity checks are appropriate during activities such as requesting funds, checking balances, and managing financial documents.

The UK’s Money and Mental Health Policy Institute found that 22 percent of people with mental health problems had shared their PIN or banking details with another person. Of the 18 current account providers analyzed, only seven offered carers’ cards.

When options for delegated access are limited, customers may share their credentials, increasing their risk of financial abuse. The institute has called for more flexible third-party access mechanisms.

Money Carer’s approach combines individually assigned permissions with biometric identity assurance to allow supporters to assist customers without relying on shared credentials.

The company previously partnered with Fingerprint Cards and Tag Systems to develop biometric payment cards for vulnerable adults and their carers. The initiative aimed at improving financial accessibility for people with memory or visual impairments.

The latest partnership follows YEO’s agreement with US consultancy ReconIQ to bring continuous biometric authentication to American banks and other financial institutions.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | continuous verification | face biometrics | financial inclusion | Yeo Messaging