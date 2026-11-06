Montreal police seek 96 surveillance cameras compatible with Genetec systems

Montreal police (SPVM) are inviting bids to supply 66 standard surveillance cameras and 30 automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras.

The tender specifies the cameras must natively support or be compatible with Genetec Security Center.

National broadcaster CBC Radio-Canada spotted a Cloudrunner CR-H2 model camera from Montreal-based Genetec earlier this summer amidst a series of scandals involving Flock cameras in the U.S. The Cloudrunner camera was quickly removed. Montreal signed a contract to acquire four Cloudrunner cameras and one-year software licenses to go with them for CA$17,000 (approximately US$12,000).

SPVM Operational Planning Division Chief Insp. Yannick Desmarais told CTV News that “very strict standards” govern the cameras’ use, and sought to distance the system from Flock networks that have caused controversy in the neighboring United States.

Unlike Flock cameras, Genetec does not operate a shared database, and unlike some other security camera systems, it does not provide facial recognition.

The SPVM currently has 46 fixed surveillance cameras and 30 patrol car-mounted ALPR cameras. According to La Presse, Montreal had 24 public surveillance cameras in 2021.

Civil liberties groups have expressed concern over how closely the legal requirements and regulations governing the cameras’ use will be followed, and the impact on people’s privacy.

Montreal’s mayor campaigned in part on a promise to increase the city’s surveillance camera network, and to create a registry of private security cameras to make it easier for police to collect data from them.

Bids for the camera contract open December 1, 2026.

Article Topics

ANPR | Genetec | license plate readers | Montreal police | Quebec | tender | video surveillance