More use cases, more verifiers will propel US mobile driver’s license ecosystem

The road to mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) in the U.S. continues to both pass milestones and encounter speed bumps, as states adopt digital ID at different paces, and with different priorities. The ecosystem is maturing – but, as per usual, drivers are advised to continue carrying physical ID.

Select law enforcement officials will now accept Georgia mDL

In Georgia, state mDLs can now be presented as valid ID to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers, and Capitol Police Officers during traffic stops and other interactions, including crash investigations.

An announcement from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) walks drivers through how to present a digital ID during a traffic stop, and specifies that drivers will not have to hand their device to an officer, to ensure minimal necessary data is shared, and only with consent.

“Motorists will be able to review the information requested before it is shared with the law enforcement officer,” it says. “After reviewing the requested information, motorists will have to consent to share the requested information by using biometric authentication such as facial recognition.”

Under Georgia’s legislation for digital ID, law enforcement officers must have the necessary equipment to scan and verify mDLs by July 1, 2027.

Angelique B. McClendon, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services, commends the DPS for “forward-thinking leadership” in pursuing early adoption of digital driver’s licenses: “their willingness to embrace this innovative technology demonstrates a shared commitment to modernizing government services while maintaining the highest standards of public safety.”

Connecticut approaching Nov 18 Mobile ID app launch

Connecticut is preparing to launch its Connecticut Mobile ID app, a digital identity wallet that will let residents carry a digital ID on their smartphones. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has targeted November 18 as launch day. Once holders have set up digital credentials using a physical identity document, the digital ID can be used for age assurance and identity verification at select locations, starting with TSA checkpoints for airport security.

The digital ID is nonetheless being framed as “designed to complement” physical driver’s licenses or identification cards. And, while the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) plans to provide information to businesses and industry license holders over the next month on adoption, it will remain optional.

Moreover, digital ID won’t be valid for law enforcement or voting – yet. DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera says the state expects the program to grow, with adoption coming as verification infrastructure becomes more broadly available.

Oklahoma looks to frontier, Florida says no to digital ID

In other state news, Oklahoma’s mobile driver’s license and state ID are now available in both Google Wallet and Apple Wallet. In a release, Diedra O’Neil, chief executive of strategy and operations for Service Oklahoma, says that “digital ID becomes more valuable when more Oklahomans can access it and more places are equipped to accept it,” nicely summing up the general consensus on how adoption works.

Less convinced is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A post from 9to5Mac quotes a year-old tweet from DeSantis, in which he says digital ID is “not gonna happen” in Florida, because “the convenience of a digital drivers license is outweighed by the potential for government to abuse it.”

The post also notes that Florida recently rolled out new physical ID cards, with no mention of digital ID – indicating that the governor has not changed his mind on the matter.

Article Topics

Connecticut | digital ID | Florida | Georgia | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Oklahoma