Payments platform Naver Pay, part of South Korean tech giant Naver, is exploring palm vein recognition as an additional biometric authentication option alongside its existing facial recognition technology.

Naver Pay plans to showcase its palm vein authentication technology next week at Korea Fintech Week 2026 and has been running internal proof-of-concept trials with employee access controls since September.

The company is evaluating how additional biometric technologies could be used in different environments but has not yet decided whether to commercialize the technology or launch an official service, reports Maeil Business.

Naver Pay initially deployed its FaceSign system for employee access and on-site payments at its headquarters before expanding the technology to consumer payments. It later launched Npay Connect, an integrated offline payments terminal supporting card, QR code, NFC and facial recognition transactions.

Naver Pay was the first Korean company to obtain ISO/IEC 24745 certification for its facial biometric data protection, as Naver Financial steps up competition with local rival Toss in the face biometrics payment market.

Palm vein payments are already in use in South Korea, including at Lotte Duty Free, which has deployed the technology at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul. Once customers register their palm vein biometrics at a kiosk in Gimpo International Airport, Lotte Duty Free uses this data to verify their identity and obtain boarding information to facilitate the purchase.

The Lotte HandPay system incorporates Fujitsu’s PalmSecure palm vein authentication technology and Lord System’s mobile passport technology. Naver Pay’s FaceSign system meanwhile is integrated with Smartpass, a biometric airport checkpoint system, at Seoul’s Incheon International.

As one of the more technologically-forward countries, South Korea has been a pioneer in palm-vein biometrics, with 7-Eleven testing the technology for payments in 2017. The palm-vein authentication was called HandPay, a Lotte system that remains in use today although at specialized locations.

The Censuswide survey of 2,001 Americans suggests that biometric checkout could move closer to the mainstream, driven largely by younger shoppers. It found that nearly half of U.S. consumers would use palm‑based payments if they were confident their biometric data was secure.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric payments | Naver | palm biometrics | palm vein authentication | South Korea