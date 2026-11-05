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Naver Pay secures biometric data protection certification as face payments expand

South Korean payments provider earns ISO/IEC 24745 certification for its biometric data safeguards as it expands Face Sign and challenges Toss
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Naver Pay secures biometric data protection certification as face payments expand
 

Naver is a very big deal in South Korea and it’s continuing to expand its footprint with the security and convenience of biometrics.

Naver Pay has become the first company in South Korea to obtain ISO/IEC 24745 certification for biometric information protection as it expands its Face Sign facial recognition payment service.

The certification comes as Naver Financial steps up competition with local rival Toss in the face-payment market. Naver is offering users 10 percent cashback in points for purchases made using face biometrics.

ISO/IEC 24745:2022 establishes requirements for protecting biometric information, including safeguards for its storage, transmission and management. Naver Pay’s certification, awarded by LRQA, covers its biometric information protection framework, including systems supporting Face Sign.

The standard concerns biometric information protection, including the safeguards and processes used to manage sensitive biometric data. It does not independently certify facial recognition accuracy or presentation attack detection performance.

Naver Pay says Face Sign uses AI-based anti-spoofing technology to detect attempts to defeat facial authentication. It has also deployed post-quantum cryptography to protect data transmitted across its services, including Face Sign, reports Chosun Biz.

Originally launched in 2019 for internal authentication, Face Sign is now being deployed across a wider range of use cases. This year, the technology was used for access control at university festivals and Naver’s membership events, and the company expects it to be adopted for sporting events and other large-scale venues.

The Naver Pay app has also added use cases at airports, with Facesign facial authentication integrated with Smartpass, a biometric airport checkpoint system at Seoul’s Incheon International. The integration enables users to register their facial information, passport and boarding pass in advance through the app. Customers who are already registered for Facesign only have to register a passport to activate Smartpass.

Naver Financial is ramping up efforts to challenge rival Toss in South Korea’s emerging face-payment market. Naver Pay is offering customers up to 10 percent back in reward points for purchases made using face biometrics through its Connect payment terminals. Toss’ Facepay has expanded beyond convenience stores and cafes into department stores and cinemas.

Toss remains the market leader with payment terminals installed in around 500,000 merchant locations compared with approximately 100,000 for Naver’s Connect network. Both companies are subsidizing terminal deployments as they compete to build merchant acceptance and expand facial recognition payments beyond smartphones and physical cards. The parent company of Toss has delayed its U.S. IPO.

Naver recently filed trademark applications related to payment terminals and facial recognition devices, while also expanding merchant services tied to payment and customer data. Toss has similarly identified facial payments as a strategic growth area and plans to use facial recognition for identity verification at venues such as concert halls.

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