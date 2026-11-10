New facial age estimation training datasets from Unidata capture kids, teens aging

A biometric facial age estimation (FAE) algorithm is only as good as the dataset it’s trained on. Citing UK research that identified a dearth of high-quality, representative training and testing datasets as a key barrier to improving facial age estimation for children, Dubai-based data collection and labeling company Unidata is launching Kids & Teens Aging Datasets. The new datasets aim to address the data gap by providing facial images of children and teenagers across an age range of 7-21 years.

The collections gather more than 26,000 images from over 2,500 participants, covering six demographic categories: Caucasian, Asian, African, Hispanic, South Asian and Middle Eastern. Images of a single individual at different ages are included. Data also includes annotations describing photo types, any accessories and whether other people appear in the frame of the image.

By including images of the same individuals at different ages, the datasets allow developers to study how facial features change as a person ages, and evaluate how reliably their biometric models estimate age across age groups.

Biometric FAE becoming standard part of age assurance toolkit

Facial age estimation has emerged as a desirable option for platforms that don’t want to implement methods that rely on reference to a date of birth or storing biometric data. But the technology remains inexact, and better at some ages than others.

Unidata says the UK study showed existing systems still struggling to distinguish users within narrow age bands, such as under 13 or under 18. Synthetic data is a partial solution, but it cannot capture real changes that happen to a face as it ages.

Yet as more identity vendors expand services to include facial age estimation, the demand for data may drive more initiatives like Unidata’s.

Article Topics

biometric dataset | biometrics | facial age estimation (FAE) | training | Unidata