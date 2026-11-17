New York State’s SAFE for Kids Act is set to take effect on January 25, 2027, and the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) has announced the first eight vendors to meet the accuracy requirements enshrined in the law.

At the IEEE Age Assurance for New York SAFE for Kids Act event, held in partnership with ACCS, Tony Allen named Helix, Ondato, Persona, AgeVerif, Socure, Veratad, VerifyMy and Yoti as the first cohort of providers to pass muster.

Most vendors submitted facial age estimation products, with the lone exception being Helix, which concentrates on voice biometrics, for which it passed the total accuracy minimum (in the ACCS’ scheme, a green check mark).

For FAE, green checks go to Ondato, Persona, AgeVerif, VerifyMy and Yoti, while Socure and Veratad get yellow checks for meeting the accuracy minimum (but not the total accuracy minimum).

Persona, Veratad and Yoti also get green checks for age verification with an ID scan, and Yoti also gets one for digital identity.

For age inference tech, VerifyMy gets a green check for email-based checks and a yellow for ones that rely on cell networks. Yoti gets a green for email, making it the lone vendor to qualify across verification, estimation and inference methods.

New York’s rules require each age assurance method offered by a platform to meet the accuracy minimum, with at least one method meeting the more demanding total accuracy minimum.

Writing on LinkedIn, Allen says “there’s much more to do, but we are confident that platforms will have a substantial choice of vendors to comply with the Act.”

Accuracy minimums bolster accountability

The SAFE for Kids Act answers the long-standing industry call to establish explicit accuracy minimums for age assurance providers – something neither Australia nor the UK have done with their laws.

As such, it signals what Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) Executive Director Iain Corby calls “age assurance regulations 2.0” – an evolution of the model beyond its foundational laws and initial deployments, factoring in lessons learned. Hard numbers are not just to establish trust between users and the age assurance tech they are using; they also serve as evidence that, when applied correctly and in good faith, age checks work as they’re supposed to – making it harder for platforms to suggest that ineffective tech is a barrier to compliance.

The statistical shift, in turn, is subsidiary to a regulatory push that aims to make platforms more accountable overall for what’s on them, and how they affect users. Australia’s Digital Duty of Care bill starts from the idea that, rather than preventing young users from accessing social media, platforms should be designed so as not to harm or addict young users in the first place.

Standards provide global foundation for quality

Underpinning this evolution is the developing standards ecosystem for age assurance and identity technologies. Tony Allen’s presentation includes a flow chart that includes all of the standards that the SAFE for Kids Act touches, including ISO/IEC 27566, covering age assurance systems, published in December 2025.

Iain Corby observes that age assurance regulations globally are “coalescing around standards,” again pointing to a new phase of implementation grounded in international consensus. Corby is part of the group working on the IEEE P2089.3 standard for parental consent.

Alongside standards is testing and certification by accredited conformance bodies, such as the ACCS. Much as self-declaration is no longer sufficient for proof of age, a vendor’s word is now only as good as its test results.

So, while the age assurance landscape has filled out and clarified like the map on a role-playing videogame, the lodestars emerging regardless of territory are testing for accuracy with minimums for compliance, and certification against standards, with trust marks providing visible evidence of independent assessment.

US landscape continues to shift by state

Corby notes that there are still “live court questions” that will set the course for age assurance in the U.S., where regulation operates at the state level and consensus across the union on constitutional matters is not always easy to achieve. Utah is being made to refashion its law, which aims to address the use of virtual private networks for circumvention; Texas continues to chew on the app store question, and Georgia’s SB 351 involves parental consent.

Regardless, if the IEEE event in New York is an opportunity to take stock, it shows us a sector that has grown from seed to blossom in a relatively short time, responding to a change in the societal temperature around social media and online harms in general. A regulatory map shows regional specificity grounded in the common idea that, after years of unfettered feasting, Big Tech’s bill is coming due.

Article Topics

Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age verification | IEEE | IEEE 2089 | ISO/IEC 27566 | Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act