New York is laying the groundwork for a major overhaul of its statewide digital identity infrastructure, with a new procurement planning initiative arriving just two months after the state adopted security standards that explicitly address biometric verification, biometric sample retention, and automated fraud detection.

What has been presented publicly as an effort to improve access to government services also represents an early step toward determining how identity verification, authentication, and account management will operate across state agencies, and which commercial technologies may eventually support those functions.

The New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) issued a Request for Information (RFI) on November 16 seeking industry guidance for its NY.gov ID Transformation Program.

The request covers enterprise and customer identity and access management, identity proofing, fraud prevention, authentication, account recovery, and integration with existing government applications.

Responses are due December 30. The request is for planning purposes and does not commit New York to purchasing a particular technology, selecting a vendor, or awarding a contract.

The RFI also excludes mandatory digital wallets, physical identity credentials and immediate migration of all existing applications.

The initiative follows the September 8 revision of New York’s Digital Identity Standard, which establishes statewide requirements based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s SP 800-63-4 Digital Identity Guidelines.

Read together, the documents provide an early picture of the technical and policy framework within which New York intends to modernize the identity infrastructure supporting government services.

The September standard sets separate requirements for identity proofing, authentication, and federation, allowing agencies to determine the assurance level appropriate for services and transactions.

At Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2), the standard recognizes multiple approaches to confirming that an applicant is the legitimate holder of identity evidence. These can include nonbiometric methods, digital credentials or automated biometric comparison, depending on the proofing process.

The biometric pathway permits automated facial image verification or comparison of another biometric modality against a live applicant sample.

For higher-risk transactions requiring Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL3), the requirements become more consequential.

Under Section 4.2.1, credential service providers must collect and retain a biometric sample during identity proofing to support account recovery, nonrepudiation, and verification of the participant’s presence.

IAL3 also requires attended, on-site identity proofing, either with an agent physically present or through a provider-controlled kiosk or device.

The standard also permits periodic biometric re-enrollment, depending on the modality and the account’s persistence.

This requirement does not require all NY.gov ID users to undergo biometric enrollment. The standard assigns different assurance requirements according to risk, and the transformation program has not identified which services will require the highest level.

Nevertheless, it establishes a technical framework that explicitly contemplates biometric capture and retention for higher-assurance government identity services.

The standard also addresses presentation attack detection, including defenses against attempts to deceive biometric systems using photographs, manipulated video, or other fraudulent representations.

The standard also identifies AI-generated deepfakes and forged media as advanced threats, referring agencies to NIST’s digital identity guidelines for mitigation guidance.

The new framework extends beyond confirming that a person matches an identity document. Section 4.3 requires fraud mitigation measures for digital account creation and transactions even when formal identity proofing is not performed.

The standard identifies device fingerprinting, behavioral analysis, transaction velocity limits, and third-party risk scoring as risk-based controls against synthetic identity fraud and unauthorized access.

New York’s modernization effort places substantial emphasis on identity federation.

The September standard defines the relationships among credential service providers, identity providers, and relying parties, including government applications that depend on those identity services to authenticate users.

It sets requirements for federation assurance, cryptographic protections, trust agreements, and handling identity attributes exchanged between systems.

The framework also accommodates subscriber-controlled digital wallets and cryptographically verifiable attribute bundles, although the RFI expressly excludes mandatory digital wallets.

These provisions create potential opportunities for vendors offering identity orchestration, authentication platforms, credential management, federation services, biometric identity proofing, and fraud detection.

The RFI specifically seeks information on phishing-resistant and passwordless authentication, adaptive and step-up authentication, delegated access, application integration, and migration continuity.

NY.gov ID currently provides access to government functions including unemployment benefits, tax services, motor vehicle records, and public assistance programs. Any replacement must account for existing accounts, agency integrations, identity assurance requirements, and users who cannot complete conventional online verification.

The state has outlined a phased approach that begins with discovery and target-state planning, followed by potential procurement, implementation, pilots, phased migration, legacy retirement, and ongoing operations.

The state has not announced a procurement value, implementation timetable, vendor selection, or final architecture.

The September standard requires credential service providers to maintain records of identity proofing, validated attributes, bound authenticators, and subscriber consent agreements, including those involving biometrics.

It also requires notification and redress procedures when accounts are suspended or terminated, and requires personal information to be deleted in accordance with applicable retention policies. How those requirements translate into the redesigned NY.gov ID system will depend on decisions made after the state’s market consultation.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | IAL3 | New York | NIST Special Publication 800-63 | NY.gov ID | RFI