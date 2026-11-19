New Zealand is interested in upgrading the biometric comparison capability of its immigration system, and has published a request for information to explore available technologies and suppliers before deciding whether to proceed with a new procurement.

The NZ Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) operates the identity management system Immigration New Zealand uses. The biometrics capability would be used for border control and immigration services, including visa and New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) issuance.

It handles up to 3 million applications per year, so MBIE wants information on enterprise-scale face and fingerprint biometrics matching.

Peak volumes reach 10,000 face biometrics matching requests and 500 fingerprint comparison requests per hour to perform biometric matches against a gallery of 20 million templates, according to RFI documents viewed by Biometric Update. The gallery could, however, grow to 40 million, MBIE notes.

The current system is described as ageing, and its performance contributes to manual identity-resolution workloads.

MBIE therefore wants to know about available products and services, approaches to deployment and integration, support and operating arrangements, lifecycle management, commercial structures and relevant future capabilities.

Specifically, MBIE seeks information on 1:N facial recognition algorithms and information on “search contexts broadly comparable to NIST FRTE mugshot, visa, border, kiosk and webcam scenarios, against national-scale galleries.” The agency wants to know about its options for tenprint fingerprint feature extraction, along with operational considerations like technical dependencies and avoiding vendor lock-in.

MBIE has yet to finalize detailed requirements for the project, and plans to use the information gathered in its market engagement to inform the process.

Second attempt to upgrade biometrics capability

The RFI represents the beginning of a second attempt by MBIE after its initial effort to upgrade its biometric capability failed miserably. The project was suspended in November 2025 and ended in January 2026 after seven years and NZ$33 million ($19 million) spent trying to modernize the agency’s identity management system.

An independent review earlier this year prompted criticism of MBIE by Immigration Minister Erica Stanford, with agency leadership accepting responsibility for the project’s failure.

Questions about the RFI are due by December 3, and the closing date for this portion of the engagement is December 18, 2026.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | immigration | New Zealand | procurement | RFI