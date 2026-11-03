New Zealand trials first government-issued digital credential with NZBN Business Passport

New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is launching a trial of a New Zealand Business Number digital credential.

The NZBN Business Passport is New Zealand’s first government-issued digital credential and the second credential accredited under the country’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework. It allows businesses to share verified information, including proof that an individual is authorized to act on their behalf, reducing paperwork and repeated identity checks.

The trial involves selected Westpac business customers, who can store the NZBN Business Passport in the government’s Govt.nz digital wallet. Used alongside a separate bank account credential issued by Westpac, it allows businesses to share verified identity and banking information online. Westpac’s credential technology is supported by Auckland-based Mattr.

Wider rollout planned for Govt.nz digital wallet

MBIE’s acting head of digital business enablement, Alan Carnaby, says the credential will reduce the need for businesses to repeatedly supply the same information.

“Businesses are often asked to provide the same information to multiple organisations. The NZBN Business Passport will allow businesses to securely reuse trusted information, reducing paperwork and improving productivity and efficiency.”

Westpac became the first New Zealand bank accredited to issue digital credentials in September. The NZBN Business Passport marks the government’s entry into credential issuance, with MBIE considering wider adoption based on feedback from participating businesses and banks.

The government is also working to introduce a digital version of the Kiwi Access Card, a proof-of-age credential developed by Hospitality New Zealand with biometric technology from NEC, for use in the Govt.nz wallet. The initiative forms part of plans to expand the range of digital credentials available through the app.

Article Topics

digital company ID | digital ID | digital wallets | Govt.nz app | New Zealand | NZBN Business Passport