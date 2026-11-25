Nigeria has broken ground on a $70 million facility for domestic production of the country’s biometric passports with electronic chips (e-passports), with the facility slated to open in May 2027.

The National Passport Booklet Manufacturing Centre is being built in the country’s capital Abuja in partnership with Abuja-based Iris Smart Technologies, according to The Daily Times.

Nigerian Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says the facility, which will allow the country to reduce its reliance on imported passport booklets, is being built with no direct government funding. He claimed that the facility will make Nigeria the first country in West Africa to produce electronic passports domestically.

Officials say the facility will have an initial annual capacity of six million passport booklets, with capacity scaling over time to 10 million. The country’s annual passport demand is estimated at between 800,000 and 2 million booklets.

“Passport booklets are sensitive security documents. Producing them within a secured, regulated national environment strengthens our oversight of Nigerian travel documents and reduces avoidable external dependency while keeping the international partnerships and standards that a credible passport requires,” said Nigeria Immigration Service Comptroller-General Kemi Nandap, as quoted by the Daily Times.

Malaysia-based Iris Corporation Bhd won a three-year e-passport production contract with Nigeria’s government in 2016. Abuja’s Iris Smart had the contract in 2023, but the passports were still being made in Malaysia. That setup had already led to a series of backlogs and delays that were investigated by a parliamentary committee the year before.

Tunji-Ojo says the manufacturing center represents the final stage of reforms since then, which included clearing the backlog, and establishing a data center and passport personalization center.

Iris Smart Technologies also built the NIS Contactless Biometrics App, which launched in 2024, with partner Newworks.

Article Topics

biometric passport | Iris Smart Technologies | Nigeria