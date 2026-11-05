Nigeria seeks digital ID project extension to roll out MOSIP-based infrastructure

The World Bank says Nigerian authorities have solicited a 12-month extension for the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project (ID4D), with a proposed new closing date of December 31, 2027, and the priority being the rollout of the new National Identity Management System (NIMS) 2.0 infrastructure based on the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP).

It would be the third extension of the project since it was approved in February 2020. The current closing date is December 31, with a stated target to enroll 180 million people.

Meeting this deadline has become very unlikely, prompting a request for an extension from Nigeria’s federal government, according to a World Bank restructuring paper published recently.

The paper identifies several priority actions the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) must address to meet the proposed deadline.

The new MOSIP-based identity architecture is designed to replace the old and fragmented proprietary system, which made data processing, interoperability and privacy difficult to manage. The NIMS 2.0 system is intended to provide a more scalable and interoperable foundation for Nigeria’s identity infrastructure.

The NIMS 2.0 contract was signed on September 15, following lengthy procurement delays. Under the revised timetable, the system is expected to become fully operational by December 15, 2027, with migration from the legacy system completed by the same date.

For more on the technology, Biometric Update‘s 47-page Understanding MOSIP report examines the platform’s architecture, governance, implementation ecosystem and growing role in national digital identity systems.

Debt to partners, enrollment gap

Another priority the NIMC will have to handle, according to the paper, is payment of front-end partners (FEPs), hired to support the ID enrollment process. Per the paper, these agents have not been paid since January.

Payment delays for FEPs have been a recurrent issue in the project’s implementation. The NIMC’s handling of FEP arrears has drawn senatorial scrutiny in the past, with partners petitioning over unpaid debts. In December 2024, the NIMC announced that it had cleared all payments to FEPs owed between 2021 and 2024.

The NIMC is also expected to accelerate enrollment to close the substantial gap remaining.

At the moment, average monthly enrollment is estimated at about 1.5 million, but the World Bank expects that figure to move up to 3.9 million if Nigeria is to be in a good position to meet the 180 million target.

The World Bank distinguishes between enrollment and successful NIN issuance. Its restructuring paper records approximately 145 million enrollments as of September 14, but only 121 million NINs successfully generated following biometric and demographic validation and de-duplication.

As part of efforts to strengthen enrollment, the bank has called on Nigeria to deploy about 7,000 biometric enrollment devices across the country and to strengthen ward-level enrollment, which it launched this year.

Another recommendation is for the NIMC to target schools for biometric enrollment. Uganda, which recently deployed a MOSIP-based ID system, is using a similar approach to enroll children for national ID. UNICEF is also encouraging countries to use schools as platforms to drive legal identity issuance, including birth registration.

$196 million yet undisbursed

Going by the paper, an estimated $196 million in project financing remains undisbursed, which represents close to 46 percent of the entire project financing.

The Nigeria ID4D project has $430 million in financing from the World Bank, the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank. The project was approved in February 2020 with targets that Nigeria has repeatedly struggled to meet.

With this proposed extension, emphasis is also expected to be placed on closing the gender gap. According to the project, 79 million women and girls are expected to be enrolled, but only 40.4 million had been reached as of June, while just 26.3 million children under 16 had been issued a NIN, as opposed to the 60.83 million target.

Mary-Ann Etiebet, President and CEO of Vital Strategies, has warned that gender gaps threaten progress on global legal identity goals, noting that the consequences of being unregistered fall hardest on girls and that inequities follow them into adulthood.

In July, Nigeria’s new NIMC legal framework went live, following its signing into law by President Bola Tinubu in June. The framework was one of the key reforms being implemented alongside the project.

In the last few months, NIMC leadership has been meeting and consulting with stakeholders across the board to share ideas on how to better implement law, which Nigeria considers an important blueprint for the enhancement of its digital public infrastructure agenda.

As enrollment continues, Nigeria has been multiplying efforts to make the NIN the foundational ID required of every citizen to have access to important public and private-sector services.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | National Identity Number (NIN) | Nigeria | Nigeria ID4D | World Bank