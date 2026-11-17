Airlines operating domestic flights in Nigeria have been given December 31 as the deadline to onboard onto the Airports Passenger Verification System (V-Pass), a face biometric platform that is linked to the National Identification Number (NIN) database to streamline identity verification for domestic flight travelers.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, unveiled the system on November 16 at the domestic terminal of Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, according to TVC News.

V-Pass is an AI-powered facial recognition platform that is designed to verify domestic passengers against their NIN data and immigration records. It is delivered by Verxid using infrastructure provided by Barnksforte Technologies through a public-private partnership (PPP) concession deal with the country’s federal government represented by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Speaking at the launch of the system, Keyamo emphasized the December 31 deadline and the importance of the system, stating that no non-compliant airline will be allowed to operate in the country after that date.

He explained that the first phase of the initiative covers the domestic terminals of the Lagos and Abuja international airports, after which the system will be deployed at other airport access points and e-gates across the country. Keyamo underlined that the objective is to reduce reliance on physical identification documents while improving security and the processing of passengers to cut wait times.

Passengers will be required to provide their NIN at check-in as part of the biometric verification process. Under the government’s announced policy, passengers without a valid NIN will be denied boarding from January 1, 2027, although it remains unclear whether exceptions will apply.

In April, Verxid had announced that it was responsible for deploying the system, stating that it meets enrollment compliance requirements for the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The company said at the time that the system was meant to streamline passenger verification, enhance security, improve convenience, and solve the recurring problem of unauthorized boarding, which comes with security risks. FAAN subsequently unveiled the system in July, saying passengers would undergo a one-time enrollment before using facial recognition for subsequent journeys.

The Nigerian development is in line with ongoing efforts in many countries where airports and governments are building domestic biometric verification infrastructure anchored to national ID systems. There’s a similar National ID for domestic travel requirement in Ethiopia.

One example is India’s Digi Yatra system, which uses Aadhaar-based identity verification during enrollment and facial recognition for subsequent airport processing. Already deployed for domestic travel at several airports, the system is now expanding to international trials at seven airports.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | Barnksforte Technologies | face biometrics | ICAO | National Identity Number (NIN) | Nigeria | public-private partnerships | VerXid