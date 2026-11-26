“Which facial age estimation algorithm is the most accurate?” It is a seemingly straightforward question for buyers evaluating the technology. The latest results from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), however, show that the answer depends on what buyers need the technology to do.

NIST updated its Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) Age Estimation and Verification results on November 6, 2026, with new submissions from Innovatrics, Paravision and Shufti. Across the four evaluations this analysis focuses on, covering up to 61 algorithms, the leader changes with the age of the person assessed, the demographic mix of users, image resolution and the legal age being enforced. ROC leads general accuracy, Innovatrics leads among teenagers and records the smallest differences in directional errors across demographic groups, Yoti leads NIST’s image-resolution test, and Intellicheck records the lowest underage acceptance rates on airport photos at UK and U.S. drinking-age thresholds.

For buyers, the more useful question is which algorithm best fits their own requirements, and answering it starts with documenting those requirements before looking at any leaderboard.

Start with requirements, not rankings

Many factors shape an age estimation deployment, including cost, speed and integration. This analysis focuses on four that NIST’s results can directly inform: who the users are, where and how their images are captured, how diverse the user base is, and what the business or regulator considers an acceptable error.

A social media platform screening teenagers faces a different problem from a supermarket checkout selling alcohol or a pharmacy kiosk serving older customers. A system that performs well on passport-style photos may behave differently on selfies taken in poor lighting or on store cameras mounted at an angle. A user base concentrated in one region needs evidence of consistent results for that population.

Buyers that define these requirements first can use NIST’s results to build a shortlist. Buyers that start with the overall leaderboard risk choosing an algorithm optimized for a different problem, which shows up as user friction and cost after deployment. Each requirement maps to one of the NIST evaluations below.

Who are your users? Accuracy by age group

NIST’s broadest test uses about 6.2 million Mexican visa photos of people aged 0 to 90. It reports mean absolute error, the average number of years an estimate is off, and Acc(3), the share of estimates within three years of actual age. Figures are weighted by the number of photos at each age, and leaders are ranked by mean absolute error using each vendor’s best algorithm.

Across all ages, ROC’s roc-003 leads at 2.3 years, with 71 percent of estimates within three years. Idemia’s idemia-003 follows at 2.4 years and 69 percent, and Regula’s regula-000 is third at 2.6 years and 67 percent.

The leaders change by age group. Among children 12 and under, the FATE debut of UK-based video investigation platform provider Rigrai (rigrai-000) leads at 0.91 years, followed by regula-000 at 0.93 years and roc-003 at 0.94 years. Among teenagers aged 13 to 17, Innovatrics’ innovatrics-004 leads at 1.45 years, just ahead of idemia-003 at 1.47 years, which places slightly more estimates within three years. Rigrai-000 is third at 1.59 years. Among adults aged 18 to 64, roc-003 leads at 2.6 years, followed by idemia-003 at 2.9 years and Cognitec’s cognitec-000 at 3.0 years. Among adults 65 and older, Onfido’s onfido-000 leads at 3.0 years, followed by Incode’s incode-001 at 3.2 years and regula-000 at 3.3 years.

Innovatrics-004 moved from 24th place under innovatrics-003 to first among teenagers, while its overall and adult results were little changed. Paravision-001 cut its overall error from 4.5 years to 3.0 years, mostly among adults. Shufti-001’s overall error rose from 4.0 years to 5.7 years: it improved for adults 65 and older, from 10.3 years to 5.9 years, while its error for children rose from 2.9 years to 11.9 years.

An age-gating service for teenagers and a retailer serving older adults would draw up different shortlists from the same table.

How diverse are your users? Demographic consistency

The second evaluation compares results across 12 groups, women and men from six world regions aged 14 to 52, using application-style photos similar to passport images. It uses NIST’s mean raw error, which shows whether an algorithm tends to estimate a group’s ages too old or too young.

This analysis calculates average bias as the unweighted average of the absolute mean raw errors across groups and ages, and demographic spread as the gap between the groups with the highest and lowest mean raw errors at each age, averaged across ages. Lower is better for both, although these group-level measures do not capture every difference in individual accuracy.

Idemia’s idemia-002 has the lowest average bias, at 0.5 years, with a spread of 2.1 years. Innovatrics-004 ranks second for bias, at 0.6 years, and has the smallest spread of any algorithm, at 2.0 years. Cognitec’s cognitec-001 is third, at 0.7 years of bias and 2.4 years of spread. All three new submissions reduced average bias, though Shufti-001’s spread widened from 2.5 years to 3.3 years.

The direction of bias also matters. Innovatrics-004 tends to estimate ages slightly younger than actual, by about 0.3 years, while Paravision-001 and Shufti-001 tend to estimate older, by about 0.8 years and 1.2 years. Systematic overestimation can increase the risk of underage acceptances, and systematic underestimation can increase unnecessary referrals for identification. Buyers should validate both risks at their intended threshold.

Where will images be captured? Image resolution and photo type

The third evaluation measures how accuracy changes with resolution, based on the number of pixels between a person’s eyes. It uses standardized booking photos of white men aged 18 to 30, so it indicates sensitivity to image quality rather than performance on selfies or retail cameras. For buyers, it informs camera selection and placement: a customer standing farther from a camera occupies fewer pixels, leaving less facial detail.

Yoti’s yoti-005 leads at 1.7 years, followed by idemia-003 and roc-003, both at 1.8 years. Buyers can use their own camera setup to find the relevant column. Yoti’s white paper, for example, reports about 150 pixels between the eyes in typical live checks, which falls in NIST’s 120-to-199-pixel range, where yoti-005 ranks first.

Paravision-001 shows the biggest gain in consistency: the gap between its best and worst resolution categories shrank from 1.0 year to 0.1 year.

Photo type also matters, as the age verification results below show, so buyers should weigh the NIST dataset closest to their own capture conditions. Vendor-reported results can differ sharply from NIST’s for the same reason. Yoti, which trains its models mainly on close-cropped selfies, notes in its November 2026 white paper that results from different tests are only directly comparable when image conditions are similar.

“When it comes to age assurance, accuracy matters,” said Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti. “People using facial age estimation typically take a selfie image on their phone, so it’s important that independent testing measures performance on these higher quality images.” Tombs said Yoti’s facial age estimation “ranks highest in independent testing on phone captured selfie images.” NIST’s image-resolution evaluation uses booking photos rather than phone selfies.

What error can you accept? Age verification at drinking-age thresholds

In the UK, where the minimum legal age to purchase alcohol is 18, retailers commonly follow Challenge 25 policies, asking customers who appear younger than 25 for identification. NIST’s L18/T25 configuration provides a comparable scenario, where L is the legal age and T is the decision threshold, measuring how often an algorithm estimates an underage person to be at least 25. For the U.S., where the legal age is 21, the comparable setting is L21/T28.

The threshold choice has a large effect. On its own selfie test images, Yoti’s white paper reports that raising the threshold for an 18-plus service from 21 to 25 cuts the share of 14- to 17-year-olds estimated as old enough from 1.10 percent to 0.04 percent.

The measure here is the false positive rate, the share of underage people the system would let through, using NIST’s border dataset of airport photos with varied lighting, head angles and eyewear as a proxy for less controlled capture.

Intellicheck’s intellicheck-000 recorded the lowest rate in all four groups: 0.2 percent for men and 0.3 percent for women at both thresholds. At the UK threshold, the runners-up were innovatrics-004 at 0.3 percent for men and Paravision’s paravision-000 at 0.6 percent for women. At the U.S. threshold, they were innovatrics-003 at 0.6 percent for men and idemia-003 at 0.8 percent for women.

Among the new submissions, innovatrics-004 lowered its UK rates from 0.5 percent to 0.3 percent for men and from 1.8 percent to 0.8 percent for women. Paravision-001’s rates rose slightly, including from 0.6 percent to 1.0 percent for UK women, even as its average error for U.S. women fell from 4.0 years to 2.2 years. Shufti-001’s rates for men fell by more than half, to 2.9 percent and 3.0 percent, while its rates for women rose to 13.8 percent and 10.4 percent.

Applying a requirement changes the picture. Consider a buyer that sets a maximum false positive rate below 1 percent for both sexes, both thresholds and every photo type NIST evaluated, 10 combinations in all. Of 61 algorithms, only idemia-003 qualifies, with a highest rate of 0.8 percent. Raising the ceiling to 1.5 percent widens the shortlist to five: idemia-003, innovatrics-004 and paravision-001 at 1.3 percent, paravision-000 at 1.4 percent and idemia-001 at 1.5 percent. Intellicheck-000, the leader on airport photos, meets neither ceiling once application and mugshot photos are included, where its rates reach 4.9 percent.

Women’s false positive rates exceeded men’s in four of every five algorithm-and-threshold combinations on border photos, so acceptable rates should be checked for each group. And the false positive rate is only half of the decision. A very low rate of underage acceptance can come with more eligible adults sent for manual checks, a trade-off Yoti’s white paper also highlights, so buyers should weigh adult rejection rates at the same threshold.

Building the shortlist

NIST’s results are most useful as a filter. Buyers can start with the age band that matches their users, check demographic consistency for their population, use the dataset closest to their capture conditions, and set maximum acceptable rates for both underage acceptance and adult rejection at their legal threshold. The vendors that qualify form the shortlist, which should then be tested on the buyer’s own images and users.

Yoti frames its offering in similar terms. “Different organizations have different requirements,” Tombs said. “We give them the flexibility to choose the facial age estimation model that best suits their regulatory needs and the age groups they’re focused on.”

The same discipline applies to algorithm updates. Each of the three new submissions improved on its predecessor in some areas and not in others, so a newer version warrants its own evaluation against the same requirements.

Article Topics

biometric age estimation | biometric testing | biometrics | Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) | facial age estimation (FAE) | NIST