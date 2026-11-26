The Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:N from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reopens next week, following a month-long hiatus as it makes technical and policy updates. The final update of the FRTE 1:N before the temporary closure began in early October featured new biometrics developers and gains from established industry heavyweights.

Three new developers joined the FRTE 1:N since the previous report in September: Australia-based Cogniti, U.S.-based IDBio and Thailand-based Security Pitch. The latter two have already submitted algorithms to the FRTE 1:1, but by getting its algorithms into this update, Cogniti gives itself time to meet the new 1:N requirements (see below).

Facephi climbed dozens of places in Visa-Border and Mugshot-Mugshot comparisons and made improvements across seven of the eight scenarios assessed.

A new entry from Paravision returned the company to the top 10 developers in Visa-Kiosk identification and the top 5 in Mugshot-Mugshot investigations on two different sizes of databases. Innovatrics’s latest entry cracked the top 10 in every identification scenario and most investigation scenarios.

Toshiba, Viettel Artificial Intelligence and China-based Lishui Shuyan Huirong Technology also made impressive showings in multiple scenarios.

Other facial recognition developers with new algorithms that have participated previously include Akiyama, Cognitec, Corsight, South Korea-based Metsakuur Company, Mobbeel Solutions, RealSense, Toss, Verigram, and Xailient.

FRTE 1:N on pause

NIST added a required minimum accuracy for face biometrics developers in FRTE 1:1 before they can submit algorithms to the 1:N evaluation in an October policy change.

FRTE 1:N closed for submissions on October 30 and reopens next Monday, November 30 with the requirement in place, along with new datasets. NIST has also introduced a requirement for templates to take less than two seconds to generate on a specified processor.

New entrants must first submit an algorithm to FRTE 1:1 and achieve a false non-match rate of 2.5 percent or less on the Visa-Border dataset at a false match rate of one in a million. NIST will also reset the participation clock for existing 1:N participants, allowing them to submit to the updated evaluation immediately rather than waiting four months as usual.

Article Topics

accuracy | algorithms | biometric testing | biometrics | Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) | facial recognition | NIST