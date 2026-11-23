Face verification algorithms continue to improve, but the latest results from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) show substantial differences in accuracy depending on the application. Across NIST’s October 6 and November 6 Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 updates, the agency lists 38 developer submissions or updates. Established developers remain prominent among the leaders, although newer participants are beginning to challenge them in some datasets. The results also show that no single algorithm leads across all four applications examined here.

The results show that face recognition is not a commodity. Paravision is now on its 23rd submission (v22), ROC and Neurotechnology are on v21, Innovatrics on v17, Incode on v16, Toshiba on v13, SenseTime on v12 and STCON on v10. Repeated submissions reflect ongoing algorithm development and evaluation, but the number of submissions alone does not establish a competitive advantage. Some newer developers, including TrueSight Laboratories, have achieved strong results with their first evaluated algorithms.

Performance also depends heavily on the use case. TrueSight Laboratories and QazSmartVision.AI share the lowest reported false non-match rate on Visa-Border, while TrueSight, QazSmartVision.AI and STCON are tied at the leading reported rate on Border-Border. SenseTime leads Kiosk-Border, followed by TrueSight and STCON. The results reinforce the importance of evaluating algorithms under the capture conditions closest to their intended deployment.

Who submitted in October and November

Together, the two reports included updates from 13 first-time and 25 returning developers. The October report brought seven new developers: Akor IT Services (v0), IDBIO (v0), Nmetics (v1), Northern Point Technology (v0), Universal Ubiquitous AI (v0), Universidade Federal de Goias (v0) and Verismart (v1). Fourteen developers returned with updated algorithms, led by Paravision (v22), Neurotechnology (v21), Toshiba (v13), STCON (v10) and Cognitec (v8), along with Metsakuur (v6), Viettel Artificial Intelligence and Data Services Center (v6), Onfido (v4), Akiyama (v3), Innov8tif Solutions (v2), FacePhi (v3) PNPSecure (v2), Lishui Shuyan Huirong Technology (v1) and Toss (v1).

November added six new developers: Cvartel (v1), Elkosta Security Systems India (v0), FacePlugin (v0), InfoDif Software and Information Technologies (v1), Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (v0) and Xailient (v1). The 12 returning developers included Incode (v16), ID3 Technology (v11), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (v10), Via Technologies (v7), AI Implementation Group (v3), Enqura (v3), RealSense (v3), Stellar Technologies (v3), TAHAKOM (v3), Vivotek (v3), 20Face (v2) and FPT Telecom (v1).

Mugshot-Mugshot: three tiers, separated by hundredths of a point

Mugshot-Mugshot is built on controlled, front-facing booking photos. At a false match rate (FMR) of one in 100,000, the field splits into three groups. Four developers share the lead with a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.20%: Paravision (v20), Innovatrics (v17), QazSmartVision.AI (v4) and TrueSight Laboratories (v0). A second tier of 12 developers sits one notch behind at 0.21%, including ROC (v21) and Incode, whose v16 algorithm submitted in November moves into the upper ranks for the first time. Everyone else trails.

The spread between tiers looks trivial, but it is not. A difference of 0.01 percentage points in FNMR represents 100 additional false non-matches per million genuine comparisons under equivalent test conditions. In a law enforcement or large-scale identity program, that volume can translate into additional manual reviews and delays. With so little room left at the top on clean images, the border datasets are where the leaders separate themselves.

Visa-Border: Akor makes a competitive debut alongside established vendors

The Visa-Border dataset compares high-quality visa application photos against images captured at border crossings, and NIST measures it at an FMR of one in a million.

QazSmartVision.AI and TrueSight Laboratories record the lowest FNMR at 0.14 percent, followed by Paravision, ROC, SenseTime, STCON and Viante.AI at 0.15 percent. Recognito follows at 0.16 percent, while Innovatrics, Toshiba and newcomer Akor IT Services record 0.17 percent. The narrow differences demonstrate how competitive face verification has become under controlled enrollment and border capture conditions.

Border-Border: STCON joins leading algorithms as accuracy gaps narrow

Border-Border is a harder test, as both images come from border capture conditions rather than a controlled enrollment photo. At an FMR of one in a million, TrueSight Laboratories, QazSmartVision.AI and STCON achieve the lowest reported FNMR of 0.28 percent. SenseTime and Viante.AI follow at 0.29 percent, with ROC at 0.30 percent.

Paravision and CloudWalk record 0.32 percent, while newcomer Cvartel’s v1 algorithm reaches 0.38 percent. Cvartel is a competitive new entrant, but its result does not place it among the ten leading developers on this dataset.

Kiosk-Border: accuracy falls sharply under difficult capture conditions

Kiosk-Border images come from self-service border kiosks, where travelers may not face the camera directly and lighting and capture angles can vary. Error rates are considerably higher than on Visa-Border.

At an FMR of one in a million, SenseTime v12 leads with an FNMR of 3.72 percent, narrowly ahead of TrueSight Laboratories at 3.73 percent and STCON v10 at 3.76 percent.

QazSmartVision.AI follows at 3.77 percent, with Viante.AI at 3.88 percent. ROC, Paravision and Innovatrics record rates between 4.09 and 4.17 percent, while CloudWalk is at 4.19 percent.

These results underline the importance of capture conditions. Even leading algorithms produce substantially higher false non-match rates on kiosk images than on the other datasets examined here.

Takeaways for buyers and vendors

For buyers, the lesson is to test against the right dataset, not the headline ranking. Leaders change from one use case to the next, so buyers should ask each vendor for results on the NIST dataset closest to their own capture conditions and tie the contract to the exact algorithm version that earned them. Capture quality matters as much as the algorithm: the same top developers reject about 0.15% of genuine travelers on Visa-Border and close to 4% at kiosks, a gap far wider than any between top-10 vendors. Higher false non-match rates can increase manual review workloads, although the operational impact depends on how an identity system handles failed matches.

For vendors, the opportunity lies in improving performance under less controlled capture conditions. Kiosk-Border remains particularly challenging, with leading algorithms producing substantially higher error rates than on Visa-Border. On Mugshot-Mugshot and Visa-Border, where leaders are separated by hundredths of a percentage point, differentiation may increasingly depend on speed, template size, demographic consistency and deployment support.

Newcomers can compete with established developers, as demonstrated by TrueSight Laboratories and the competitive results from Akor and Cvartel. However, the results do not establish that more frequent NIST submissions necessarily produce better algorithms.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometric testing | biometric verification | biometrics | Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) | facial recognition | NIST