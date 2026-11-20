Mobile driver’s licenses are now within reach of tens of millions of Americans, yet only a fraction carry one and fewer businesses accept them online. The NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) wants to close that gap. Its newly released second public draft of SP 1800-42 is the base volume of a practice guide series that gives any organization a shared threat model, privacy method, and set of usability lessons for accepting mDLs over the internet.

The guide lands two months after federal banking regulators confirmed that banks may use mDLs for customer identification, and it targets the two groups whose hesitation is holding the market back: relying parties worried about fraud, fragmented standards, and customer friction, and consumers who remain uneasy about privacy and security.

NIST opens comments on SP 1800-42 base volume

The NCCoE published Digital Identities — Mobile Driver’s License (mDL): Enabling Secure and Interoperable Online Use in November and opened it for public comment from November 17 through December 20, 2026.

The draft restructures the series. SP 1800-42 now serves as the foundation document covering guidance that applies to every mDL deployment, while sector-specific volumes sit on top of it. SP 1800-42A addresses financial institutions and alignment with Customer Identification Program (CIP) requirements, and SP 1800-42B, still in development, will cover federal and state credential service providers and the relying parties they serve.

The guide covers online use of mDLs for remote identity proofing and for “step-up” authorization of high-risk transactions. Issuance of mDLs into wallets is out of scope and is addressed in a separate NIST SP 800-63A profile.

Why mDL acceptance lags availability

Javelin identifies equipping businesses with the hardware, integrations, and procedures to accept mDLs as the largest obstacle, and Persona‘s Will Wilkinson told Route Fifty that winning approval from Apple, Google, and Samsung is a “bureaucratic process.” The NIST draft adds that the standards are still settling: the W3C Digital Credentials API remains a draft with critical issues, and platforms are split between two presentation protocols, OpenID4VP and ISO/IEC 18013-7 Annex C.

The landscape is also fragmented. Biometric Update reported in October 2025 that U.S. mDLs were spread across 17 wallets and apps. And while FinCEN and federal banking regulators confirmed in September that banks may use mDLs for CIP, acceptance remains optional.

The urgency comes from fraud. The NIST guide warns that generative AI can produce convincing fake license images capable of passing document-scanning checks. Government-signed mDLs offer an alternative based on cryptographic verification rather than image inspection.

What NIST tells relying parties

The good news for relying parties is that accepting an mDL is less about new technology than about trusting the right things in the right order. NIST’s advice boils down to four questions every relying party should be able to answer before going live: Is the presentation genuine? Is the credential still valid? Am I collecting only what I need? Will customers actually finish the flow?

Getting the first answer right starts with how the credential is requested. NIST’s financial-sector reference implementation uses the browser’s Digital Credentials API, with proximity checks for cross-device presentations and cryptographic protections against phishing and replay attacks. Once the data arrives, the job is to protect it as it moves through internal systems, with signed, encrypted, short-lived handoffs and keys kept in hardware. Because much of an mDL’s strength depends on how the state enrolled the holder, NIST also recommends that relying parties talk to issuers directly rather than assume every credential is equal.

On validity, NIST draws a line between an issuer revoking a credential and a verifier confirming it is still good. Because a credential may remain on a device after its issuer revokes it, NIST recommends that relying parties assess credential validity and freshness, using available status checks and the time since its last confirmed validity to inform risk decisions.

On privacy, mDLs support selective disclosure, allowing a bank to request only the attributes it needs and the customer to approve what is shared. NIST’s caution is to avoid designs that check back with the issuer on every use, which could let the state see where its residents present their IDs.

In usability testing with 12 NIST employees, participants generally found mDL verification fast, straightforward and more secure than traditional document uploads. What tripped them up was ordinary design, such as QR codes that expired mid-task and wallets that described the same step in different words. These are fixable problems, and NIST’s message is that fixing them is what keeps customers from abandoning the flow.

Industry moves to close the acceptance gap

The guide lands as the acceptance layer starts to fill in. MagTek’s latest card reader firmware lets one checkout device take payments and verify mDLs, Idemia has added mDL verification to Microsoft Entra Verified ID for workforce onboarding, and Login.gov began accepting mDLs in September. On the state side, Connecticut launched its Mobile ID this week, Georgia state troopers now accept mDLs at traffic stops, and Oklahoma’s credential is now in Apple and Google wallets and accepted as proof of age.

Beyond individual state deployments, Utah’s State Endorsed Digital Identity initiative is working with Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Wyoming on a common model for privacy-preserving digital credentials. The framework emphasizes interoperability, selective disclosure and verification without routine checks against central government databases.

As Service Oklahoma’s Diedra O’Neil put it, “digital ID becomes more valuable when more Oklahomans can access it and more places are equipped to accept it.”

Article Topics

interoperability | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL verification | NCCoE | NIST | NIST SP 1800-42