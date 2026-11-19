The U.S. standard for exchanging biometric and forensic data has been around since the days of rotary phones and cassette tapes, and has evolved over the years to include new modalities, data formats and metadata fields. It has never been easy to follow, though, NIST admits in the preamble to a new specification to make the standard machine-readable.

NIST’s new 45-page IR 8616, titled “ANSI/NIST-ITL 1-2025 Machine-Readable Specification: Technical Framework and Implementation,” introduces a machine-readable specification (MRS) to reduce the manual cross-referencing required to implement the standard. In publishing the specification, NIST hopes to lower barriers to adopting the “ANSI/NIST-ITL 1-2025, Data Format for the Interchange of Fingerprint, Facial and Other Biometric Information” standard and reduce gaps in interpretation among those who have done so.

The standard, published in NIST SP 500-290e4, runs over 600 pages and includes requirements for the same data element in different sections, NIST says, “distributed and repeated.” Manual efforts to sort through these requirements have therefore invited interpretation, and differences in interpretation have caused problems.

The standard is used by organizations including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and INTERPOL to support the exchange of biometric and forensic information.

The agency developed Biometric Conformance Test Software (BioCTS) years ago to validate implementations’ conformance to the data exchange format standard, but the new specification helps developers interpret and apply requirements earlier in the implementation process, rather than relying solely on testing to identify noncompliance after development has begun.

The spec translates the biometric data exchange requirements in ANSI/NIST-ITL 1-2025 into machine-readable data. It includes a modular JSON architecture and an automated build process developed by NIST. The build process merges the JSON data, validates the result against the schema, transforms the data into HTML and post-processes the output for review.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | forensics | machine readable | NIST