The New York Police Department’s Facial Identification Section conducted approximately 26,000 facial recognition analyses in 2025, while another police unit made nearly 100 approved requests to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for searches against outside image repositories, according to a new watchdog report identifying gaps in oversight and disclosure.

The report, released by the New York City Department of Investigation’s Office of the Inspector General for the NYPD found that although the department “largely” complies with the city’s Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology Act (POST Act), it violated some departmental policies and failed to meet certain legal requirements.

Investigators issued 17 recommendations.

The NYPD uses three facial recognition products using different algorithms and image repositories. DataWorks Face Plus searches New York and New Jersey arrest photographs, DataWorks+ PhotoManager searches NYPD arrest photographs, including juvenile images and Idemia’s FaceExpert searches adult NYPD arrest photographs.

Investigators identified seven searches of juvenile arrest photographs between November 2025 and January 2026.

The department’s publicly posted Facial Recognition Impact and Use Policy identifies the vendors but not their individual products, contrary to POST Act disclosure requirements.

NYPD logs identified 98 approved requests between October 2023 and October 2025 for facial recognition searches outside departmental repositories. All originated with the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau and were referred to CBP.

Investigators found that the approvals did not follow the departmental policy then in force. Records contained no denied requests and little explanation of why searches were authorized.

The report does not identify which CBP platforms or image repositories were used, leaving unanswered whether NYPD photographs were searched against federal law enforcement, immigration, border security or commercial databases.

CBP has integrated Clearview AI into intelligence operations. The watchdog report, however, does not establish that Clearview was used for any of the 98 NYPD referrals.

The investigation followed an August 2025 Legal Aid Society complaint alleging that NYPD personnel circumvented restrictions by using outside agencies.

In one case, an NYPD investigator enlisted a New York City Fire Department official to conduct a Clearview AI search involving a pro-Palestinian demonstrator. A judge subsequently found that the search “clearly contravene[d] official NYPD policy.”

The watchdog recommended formal authorization procedures and auditable records for searches conducted through outside agencies.

NYPD policy requires human peer review and supervisory approval before facial recognition candidates are forwarded to investigators.

While matches serve as investigative leads, not independent grounds for arrest, approximately 33 percent of Intelligence Division searches recorded during 2024 and 2025 were marked as receiving no supervisory review. The watchdog noted ambiguity in the department’s written requirements but recommended consistent supervisory approval of potential matches.

Investigators also found authorized police units failed to document peer reviews, making compliance difficult to verify. Separate recordkeeping systems created risks of duplicate searches and conflicting results.

The NYPD said it has since consolidated Intelligence Division searches within its Regional Intelligence Support Center and moved requests into a centralized case management system.

Investigators found NYPD facial recognition products contain image-editing tools exceeding those permitted under current policy, including a paintbrush feature and the ability to export photographs for external editing.

Officials acknowledged that some former Facial Identification Section investigators had used extensive image-editing techniques, although they said current personnel do not.

The City Council subsequently enacted Local Law 55 of 2025, requiring records of image modifications, preservation of original and altered photographs, and annual facial recognition audits. The NYPD had rejected similar watchdog recommendations in 2022.

The report also found no routine process for reviewing updated National Institute of Standards and Technology evaluations of the department’s facial recognition algorithms, despite potential changes in accuracy and demographic performance following vendor updates.

The privacy advocacy group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project renewed its call for a ban on police facial recognition, citing the volume of searches and CBP collaboration.

The NYPD maintains that it does not use real-time facial recognition and that matches alone cannot justify an arrest.

The watchdog’s findings expose a large, increasingly interconnected biometric surveillance operation whose oversight and disclosure mechanisms have not consistently kept pace with its use.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | facial recognition | NYPD | video surveillance