OCR Studio brings single-capture face matching to KYC

OCR Studio has launched One-shot KYC, which replaces separate document and selfie captures with a single photograph of an applicant holding their ID.

The software extracts personal information from the document to fill in the registration fields and compares the applicant’s facial image with the ID portrait. The system generates a facial similarity score that businesses can use to assess the match.

Although OCR Studio does not characterize One-shot KYC as a biometric solution, the product performs facial comparison between an applicant and an identity document. The company says its matching technology does not generate or store biometric templates.

OCR Studio says the technology can process images affected by poor lighting, glare, blur and camera movement, including documents held at an angle.

The launch comes as financial institutions continue to face difficulties converting online applications into opened accounts. According to research by Cornerstone Advisors, an average of 3.36 online checking account applications are abandoned for every account successfully opened.

Document recognition and facial matching take place on the user’s smartphone, tablet, or computer, without sending images to external servers for processing. The solution follows the zero-trust KYC approach that focuses on processing identity information on users’ devices.

The technology supports mobile applications and browser-based verification via WebAssembly and can operate offline. OCR Studio says the combined capture process can reduce onboarding friction and has made the technology available for evaluation through its Web Demo.

One-shot KYC builds on the existing document scanning software. Recently, cybersecurity auditor SC2labs analyzed network traffic on the browser-based identity document scanning software and reported no transmission of document images or personal data.

OCR Studio has also developed facial liveness detection for its browser-based identity verification software. The company added liveness checks to its face matching SDK to help detect spoofing attempts during remote onboarding. But it is not specified whether this capability is integrated into One-shot KYC.

OCR Studio’s document recognition technology is also used in large-scale identity document processing. GKD Global expanded its deployment of the company’s software to process documents containing Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and other scripts.

OCR Studio previously secured trademark protection for One-shot KYC in the UAE when it first disclosed the technology’s single image verification capabilities.

Article Topics

biometric matching | document verification | face biometrics | identity verification | OCR Studio