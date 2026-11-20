OCR Studio has presented research demonstrating browser-based identity document recognition at ACM MobiCom 2026, held from October 26 to 30 in Austin, Texas.

The study, titled Client-Side Identity Document Recognition in Browser using WebAssembly, was published in the conference proceedings as part of its demonstration track.

The company describes it as its first publication in the proceedings of an A*-ranked conference.

The system uses WebAssembly to run document recognition algorithms on a user’s device through a web browser.

Unlike cloud-based OCR systems, it processes identity document images locally without requiring uploads to external servers for recognition.

According to OCR Studio, the WebAssembly implementation retains the same underlying algorithms as its native software.

The researchers evaluated the browser-based system using MIDV-500, a publicly available dataset containing 500 video clips covering 50 identity document types.

OCR Studio reports recognition accuracy equivalent to its native implementation, with median recognition times as low as 470 milliseconds on modern smartphones.

Processing identity document images directly in the browser can reduce the exposure of sensitive personal information during customer onboarding.

However, local document recognition does not eliminate all data transfers involved in KYC. Businesses might still have to forward extracted identity information for checking against documents, fraud screening or regulatory compliance.

An independent security assessment of OCR Studio’s Android, iOS, and WebAssembly scanning software by SC2labs found no transmission of identity document images or personal data during testing.

OCR Studio has also researched lightweight AI vision models for edge-based document processing. The MobiCom publication adds performance data to OCR Studio’s existing browser-based recognition technology, which the company introduced in 2025.

Article Topics

ID verification | identity document | OCR Studio