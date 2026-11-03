Papua New Guinea’s voluntary digital ID is becoming harder to avoid

When the Papua New Guinea cabinet approved the National Digital Identity Policy 2025 late last year it set out fundamental guidelines. When launching the policy, acting minister for ICT Peter Tsiamalili Jr. hailed it as a transformative moment for the region.

“We are not just catching up—we are setting a new standard for digital governance in the Pacific,” Tsiamalili said in a government announcement. “This is about building trust, protecting rights, and unlocking opportunities for every citizen.”

That part about building trust — is it just rhetoric? The policy makes an explicit commitment to inclusion, accessibility and non-discrimination, promising access regardless of geographic location, socioeconomic status, disability or lack of prior documentation.

It promises that the system will ensure inclusive access regardless of “geographic location, socioeconomic status, disability, or lack of prior documentation.” It then quickly proceeds to describe active measures to provide for such cases while the final sentence of the subsection declares an unequivocal protection.

“Additionally, no one will be denied essential services due to a lack of a digital ID,” it says.

Yet the government’s own SevisPNG FAQ introduces a qualification. Under the question “Is SevisPNG mandatory?”, it states: “SevisPNG is not mandatory, but having a SevisPass may be required for certain government services.” The distinction raises a central question: how voluntary can digital identity remain when access to an expanding range of services depends on it?

Nearly a year after adopting the policy, Papua New Guinea is introducing measures that increasingly put this promise to the test.

SIM cards, social media and elections

Papua New Guinea appears to be moving toward mandatory digital ID use through individual services without imposing a universal enrollment requirement.

There are, however, caveats and unanswered questions. Does the essential services protection in PNG’s digital ID policy have binding legal force, or is it a policy principle that telecommunications regulations can override? What counts as “essential services”?

Under proposed SIM registration rules, adult mobile subscribers would be required to obtain SevisPass and link their numbers to the national digital ID system. Following consultations conducted by NICTA, the proposed regulations would enable identity verification through the SevisWallet app and SevisDEx interoperability platform.

The reforms are intended to strengthen digital identity assurance, consumer protection and national security, while giving telecommunications providers a standardized eKYC process. Existing users would also be required to link their SIM cards to SevisPass during the transition to the proposed framework.

The SIM registration changes are part of a broader strategy to embed SevisPass across PNG’s digital ecosystem. Government officials have said the digital ID will also be used for banking, electoral roll services and other public and private sector applications. This momentum is expected as part of the aims set out in the national digital policy.

More recently, officials indicated that once the new SIM registration regulations are formally approved, users will have a defined period to connect their mobile numbers to their digital identity credentials.

PNG’s National Social Media Policy 2025 also envisages mandatory SevisPass verification for access to social media platforms. Although the government has endorsed the policy, the timetable and mechanisms for enforcing the requirement remain unclear.

SevisPass is also being extended into government procurement. In April 2026, ICT Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr announced that digital ID will become mandatory for businesses and individuals participating in state tenders, with every procurement submission requiring digital identity authentication. The government says the measure is intended to improve transparency, verify the identity of participants and reduce fraud in public contracting.

The expansion is not limited to future regulations. In September, the Department of Personnel Management directed government agencies to prepare for mandatory digital ID enrollment of all public servants by December 31, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen payroll integrity and prevent duplicate employee records.

Digital identity and biometrics for the electoral roll

Digital identity and biometrics are being integrated into the management of the electoral roll. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission (PNGEC) are preparing a biometric electoral enrollment initiative with the aim of improving the accuracy of the voter register.

An initial enrollment campaign is proposed between 13 December 2026 and 12 February 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and readiness assessments. Electoral services will be made available through SevisWallet and SevisPass. Citizens will be encouraged to obtain a SevisPass Verifiable Credential ahead of the rollout.

DICT Secretary Steven Matainaho stressed that obtaining a SevisPass digital identity does not automatically register a person to vote and does not determine whether they are eligible to vote. Biometric Update has contacted the office of the DICT Secretary to gain clarity on the increasing need for digital ID but has not received any response.

Officials say the project will not introduce biometric or electronic voting, but that the technology is aimed at improving identity assurance and the quality of the electoral roll. A feature of the programme is the use of biometric de-duplication technology to identify potential duplicate registrations, including cases where individuals may have enrolled under different names. Any matches identified by the system will be reviewed by authorized electoral officials before action is taken.

Users will be able to check their enrollment status, apply to register or transfer their registration once services are available, as well as correct personal details and complete biometric identity verification and liveness checks through the platform.

Officials have not said that SevisPass will be required to vote. The planned digital services are intended to support electoral enrollment, with assisted access arrangements for citizens without suitable phones or internet connections.

Balancing optionality, driving demand

Papua New Guinea is becoming another test of whether voluntary digital identity can remain voluntary as governments integrate it into essential services. Other countries have had similar experiences. The chief executive of Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and a think tank previously urged the Malaysian government to rethink a move to consider making MyDigital ID mandatory.

“In an age of rising digital scams and identity theft, Malaysia’s push for a national digital identity system — MyDigital ID — could not be more timely,” NACSA’s chief Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin wrote in July 2025. “But for it to succeed, it must be built on trust, transparency, and voluntary adoption.”

That advocacy for optionality seems to have fallen by the wayside in Malaysia as MyDigital ID increasingly becomes the authentication layer for important digital services, from transport to telecoms to government platforms, while banks and other private-sector providers test integrations of their own.

The optionality for digital ID in India, especially among the less well-off, is also in question in practice. But such requirements can mean real-world consequences for some individuals. As Jaume Dubois, founder and CEO of ID30, told Biometric Update: “Full enrollment is close to unreachable, even with time and resources: some people will always remain outside, for many different reasons.”

Papua New Guinea’s proposed SIM registration rules raise important unanswered questions about how the SevisPass system will work in practice. There are approximately 5.2 million active mobile connections as of late 2025, according to DataReportal. This figure is equivalent to 48 percent of the total population. Some of these may only include voice and SMS services, however, and may not include internet access.

But the number of people who have enrolled in SevisPass, or how many SIM cards have already been linked, have not been publicly disclosed. Without those figures, it is difficult to assess the scale of any disruption that could result from enforcing digital ID-linked SIM registration.

DataReportal estimates that 2.6 million people were using the internet in PNG at the end of 2025, representing 24.1 percent of the population. The country also had approximately 1.5 million social media user identities in October 2025, equivalent to 13.9 percent of the population.

There is also uncertainty about whether enrollment in SevisPass remains genuinely voluntary if access to mobile services depends on it. Questions also remain about what alternatives, exemptions or appeal mechanisms will be available for people who cannot obtain a SevisPass credential, fail identity verification, or live in areas where enrollment remains difficult.

As SevisPass becomes integrated into mobile registration, government procurement and electoral services, the distinction between voluntary enrollment and practical necessity becomes increasingly difficult to maintain. Mobile connectivity is particularly important in a country where digital public infrastructure increasingly depends on access to phones and network services.

The question is not simply how many people enroll, but what happens to those who cannot. Papua New Guinea’s commitment to inclusion will ultimately be tested by whether essential services remain accessible to people without a digital identity.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital inclusion | Papua New Guinea | SevisWallet | SIM card registration | social media | voter registration