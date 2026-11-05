FB pixel

Paravision confirms passport photo, deepfake detection role in State Department contract

Previously reported $6.5M agreement covers photo quality checks and detection of manipulated or AI-generated images in consular applications
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
Paravision confirms passport photo, deepfake detection role in State Department contract
 

Paravision has confirmed that its previously reported contract with the U.S. Department of State will support biometric photo verification and detection of manipulated images for passport and visa applications.

The company’s technology will be used in the Bureau of Diplomatic Technology’s Photo and Identity Suite to check submitted photos against international standards and identify manipulated or AI-generated imagery, including deepfakes, according to a company announcement.

The State Department awarded Paravision the contract in September, initially obligating $1.3 million under an agreement potentially worth $6.5 million over five years, as previously reported by Biometric Update.

CEO Doug Aley says the technology is intended to strengthen identity security while simplifying the application process.

The award follows a smaller State Department purchase order issued to Paravision in April for $24,717 in software licenses.

Paravision cites its performance in independent biometric evaluations, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR), the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE), and presentation attack detection (PAD) testing and certification by iBeta and Ingenium.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Big Tech says Australia’s Duty of Care Bill gives regulators too much control

It is hardly a secret that the companies running massive social media platforms do not like regulation. Amid assurances that…

 

European Commission hits pause on national social media age check rules

Having established the urgency of introducing laws to restrict children’s use of social media, the European Commission is telling member…

 

Envoc completes pivot to custom biometric verification with FaceLock pilot program

When Envoc launched FaceLock earlier this year, it marked a new direction for one of the pioneering companies in the…

 

Kosovo launches national digital ID wallet, e-signatures ahead of EUDI alignment

Kosovo has launched a national electronic identity platform, digital wallet and electronic signature service, allowing citizens to verify their identities…

 

UK plan to use LFR for immigration control tests limit of proportionality

The revelation that the UK government plans to use live facial recognition technology for “general immigration enforcement” raises foundational questions…

 

AI agents enter government, putting identity and accountability to the test

By Evin McMullen, CEO and Co-founder at AmanTrue Governments are moving AI agents out of pilots and into live public…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Top Stories This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events