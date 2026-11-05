Paravision confirms passport photo, deepfake detection role in State Department contract

Paravision has confirmed that its previously reported contract with the U.S. Department of State will support biometric photo verification and detection of manipulated images for passport and visa applications.

The company’s technology will be used in the Bureau of Diplomatic Technology’s Photo and Identity Suite to check submitted photos against international standards and identify manipulated or AI-generated imagery, including deepfakes, according to a company announcement.

The State Department awarded Paravision the contract in September, initially obligating $1.3 million under an agreement potentially worth $6.5 million over five years, as previously reported by Biometric Update.

CEO Doug Aley says the technology is intended to strengthen identity security while simplifying the application process.

The award follows a smaller State Department purchase order issued to Paravision in April for $24,717 in software licenses.

Paravision cites its performance in independent biometric evaluations, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR), the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE), and presentation attack detection (PAD) testing and certification by iBeta and Ingenium.

Article Topics

biometrics | identity security | Paravision | procurement | U.S. Government | US Department of State