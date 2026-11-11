Pentagon seeks new identity system as modernization gaps persist

The Pentagon is preparing to rebuild a central piece of its digital identity infrastructure after acknowledging that its existing system relies on obsolete synchronization technology, suffers authentication delays, and cannot automatically detect conflicting access privileges across applications.

A new Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) solicitation exposes shortcomings in an enterprise identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) system that has been undergoing modernization for years, including under a production agreement awarded to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) with an estimated value of $162 million.

The deficiencies raise questions about the Pentagon’s progress toward congressionally mandated identity security improvements and how it oversees its modernization efforts.

Defense officials used a waiver permitted under the fiscal 2024 defense authorization law rather than establish a formal acquisition program of record for the enterprise ICAM activities.

The Pentagon’s operational testing office subsequently reported that DISA had not funded the Joint Interoperability Test Command to conduct operational ICAM testing during fiscal 2025 and did not intend to fund JITC operational testing of its unclassified and classified Federation Hubs.

Now DISA is seeking a commercial solution to modernize the systems that authenticate users, synchronize identity records, provision accounts, and determine which information and applications a person is authorized to access.

The November 6 solicitation calls for a Next Generation Enterprise ICAM prototype operating across Impact Level 5 environments that handle sensitive unclassified defense information and Impact Level 6 environments authorized to process Secret classified information.

DISA wants a modular commercial solution built around a Federated Identity Provider, Automated Account Provisioning, Master Entitlement Record, and Federation Hub. Proposed prototype schedules generally should not exceed nine months.

The solicitation provides an unusually explicit account of the technical limitations DISA wants corrected.

According to its background and problem statement, the existing architecture relies on obsolete Microsoft Identity Manager synchronization pipelines connecting six isolated Active Directory forests, complicating identity synchronization and account management.

DISA also identifies deficiencies in its existing Federation Hub, describing a degraded Attribute Index in its background discussion and characterizing the legacy hub as operating without an effective index in its problem statement.

The resulting problems include synchronization delays, authentication latency, and operational security gaps.

The Federation Hub allows different Defense agencies, military services, and approved partners to accept authentication from trusted identity providers without requiring users to establish separate credentials for every system.

Confirming someone’s identity, though, does not automatically authorize access to sensitive information. Those decisions may also depend on factors such as organizational affiliation, security clearance, training and assigned duties.

DISA says the current environment relies heavily on coarse-grained role-based access control rather than the dynamic, attribute-based authorization needed for its zero-trust architecture.

The deficiencies extend to the Pentagon’s ability to detect incompatible access privileges.

The solicitation says account provisioning does not automatically verify separation of duties across applications, creating risks that individuals could acquire combinations of privileges they should not possess.

Such controls are particularly important in financial systems, where the authority to initiate, approve, and reconcile transactions should be separated to reduce fraud and unauthorized activity.

DISA also describes the existing Master Entitlement Record as a passive inventory rather than an active mechanism for enforcing access governance across directory environments.

In effect, the Pentagon can maintain records of authorized access without necessarily detecting conflicts between privileges granted through separate systems.

The latest procurement follows a substantial earlier investment in the same enterprise identity initiative, with DISA preparing to deploy new digital identity and access management capabilities as early as 2021.

In February 2022, GDIT announced that DISA had awarded it a Phase III production Other Transaction agreement valued at an estimated $162 million, with a one-year base period and four option years.

GDIT had also performed the earlier prototype phases. The production agreement called for continued onboarding of Defense financial management applications and expansion into nonfinancial systems.

A subsequent DISA sources sought notice issued May 27, 2026, identified GDIT as the incumbent under agreement HC1084-22-9-0001, with performance extending through December 31, 2026.

The notice sought capabilities including identity governance, automated provisioning, separation-of-duties enforcement, privileged access management, and federation.

The available records establish GDIT’s role as the original principal production contractor, but do not establish whether the company designed or was responsible for each deficiency DISA identifies, or that the agreement failed to meet its contractual requirements.

The estimated $162 million value represents the announced potential value, not verified spending.

Section 1516 of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act required the secretary of defense to establish a formal ICAM acquisition program of record for the Office of the Secretary of Defense and Defense Agencies within 120 days of enactment, unless a waiver was issued.

The law addressed authentication and credentialing weaknesses and called for improved technologies, including biometric and behavioral authentication.

Congress permitted a waiver if the Pentagon determined an alternative approach would better achieve those objectives and improve operational testing and oversight. It also required a detailed justification to congressional defense committees within 14 days.

The Pentagon’s fiscal 2025 annual report from the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, published in 2026, confirms that Defense used the waiver and did not establish the program of record.

The Pentagon’s operational testing reports show that DISA did not fund JITC to conduct operational ICAM testing in either fiscal 2024 or 2025, despite plans announced in 2024 to resume testing support the following year.

It further stated that DISA did not intend to fund JITC operational testing of either the unclassified Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) Federation Hub or the classified SIPRNet Federation Hub.

The absence of the specified operational testing raises questions about how the department implemented the alternative oversight arrangements contemplated by the waiver.

The report does not establish that no developmental, cybersecurity, or other testing occurred. It documents the absence of funding for the specified independent operational testing.

The procurement comes after a significant deadline for modernizing financial system identity and access controls.

A November 26, 2024 Defense CIO memorandum directed accelerated implementation of enterprise ICAM.

A subsequent July 23, 2025 memorandum required covered Internal Controls Over Reporting – Financial Reporting systems to onboard to approved ICAM solutions by Sep. 30, 2026.

Application owners were also required to document inter-application separation-of-duties rules.

That deadline has passed, but the available evidence does not establish how many systems completed onboarding. Documenting separation-of-duties rules also differs from implementing automated enforcement, a capability DISA says remains deficient.

Defense is also extending enterprise ICAM into classified environments.

An Aug. 5, 2025 memorandum designated DISA to deliver centrally managed ICAM services for the Pentagon’s Secret Fabric, the interconnected Secret-level information systems and networks centered on SIPRNet.

The directive requires components to onboard applications by September 2027 or obtain approved exceptions.

The new solicitation’s inclusion of IL6 capabilities comes as DISA faces that deadline. It remains unclear whether the proposed prototype is needed to meet it or is intended to replace existing services after deployment.

Article Topics

digital identity | DISA | identity access management (IAM) | identity management | procurement | U.S. Government