Persona has taken a significant step towards readiness for the EU’s new digital identity scheme, as well as providing assurance to customers around the world of its protection against biometric injection attacks, including those involving deepfakes. The company earned CEN/TS 18099 certification to the High level of assurance in an evaluation conducted by CLR Cert.

The company’s Android SDK earned High-level certification for injection attack detection under CEN/TS 18099 following an independent evaluation conducted by CLR Cert. CEN/TS 18099 is also serving as the foundation for ISO/IEC 25456, an international IAD standard currently in development.

Europe’s ETSI TS 119 461 standard for identity proofing by trust service providers requires biometric IAD testing at the High level for its Extended Level of Identity Proofing. The requirement is relevant to qualified trust services and remote identity verification under the EU’s evolving digital identity framework.

Persona says in a blog post on the certification that its IAD is already running in production “across millions of verifications a day.” It runs automatically in the background of the biometric selfie capture process, providing risk and fraud teams with decisions and clear reasons in real time.

“Our customers are facing more sophisticated deepfakes, face swaps and replay attacks while their identity verification volumes grow rapidly,” says Irfan Faizullabhoy, product manager at Persona, in the announcement. “Earning CEN/TS 18099 High is one way we’re helping them stay ahead of both, with independently tested defenses that work at scale.”

CLR Cert’s evaluation of Persona IAD

CLR Cert is the certification body of internationally accredited CLR Labs.

The certification body tested Persona’s Android SDK against at least 15 injection attack instrument types, including deepfakes, synthetic faces generated with AI and spliced video clips. At least three injection methods (rooted devices, tampered camera services and custom operating system builds) were used to deliver the attacks, and identity verifications of real users showed the software works for legitimate transactions.

Research carried out by Persona and the University at Buffalo delves into how biometric fraud attacks are carried out in practice. Among its findings are that injection attacks are more likely to present a real face than an AI-generated one, and most use basic virtual-camera setups.

CLR Labs Director Kévin Carta congratulated Persona on its High certification.

“As editor of the European standard on biometric injection attacks, we built this evaluation to test defenses against injected video, tampered apps, and modified operating systems,” he says. “In a constantly changing digital world, compliance is more essential than ever.”

Article Topics

CEN/TS 18099 | CLR Labs | IAD certification | injection attack detection | Persona