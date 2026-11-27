Selfies submitted without camera sensor metadata were more than three times as likely to fail biometric identity verification as submissions with expected sensor data, according to new research from Persona. Of the 202,360 selfies missing sensor metadata, 26 percent failed verification, compared with 8 percent of submissions with expected sensor data.

Persona cautioned against rejecting submissions only on the basis of missing metadata because legitimate devices and browsers can also omit sensor information. Metadata analysis should complement other injection attack detection mechanisms.

Persona examined more than seven million selfie verifications over one month across 50 organizations in sectors including fintech, cryptocurrency, gaming, and online marketplaces. The study targeted organizations experiencing high levels of injection attacks.

Persona first checked camera device labels for signs that submissions came from virtual cameras. Five virtual camera labels accounted for approximately 60 percent of submissions flagged through this method. Recognizable virtual camera software accounted for 68 percent of flagged submissions, with individual phone mirroring setups accounting for the remaining 32 percent.

Persona’s second approach examined inconsistencies in device and camera metadata, including missing information and changes during biometric verification.

The study found that 21.4 percent of submissions missing sensor data produced high-risk liveness results, compared with 0.79 percent of normal submissions. Similarly, 22.6 percent received medium or high-risk deepfake assessments, compared with 2.33 percent of normal traffic.

Persona’s 2026 H1 selfie fraud report found that injection attacks accounted for approximately 14 percent of fraud attempts in its dataset. 75 percent of injection attacks did not involve AI-generated or AI-manipulated selfies.

Persona’s injection attack detection (IAD) framework combines device intelligence with application integrity checks, runtime and network monitoring, image analysis, and the identification of recurring fraud patterns.

The importance of securing biometric capture is also seen in NIST’s SP 800-63A-4 digital identity guidelines, which recommend capture sensor authentication to increase confidence that submitted media originates from a real sensor.

The report follows Persona’s recent achievement of high-level IAD certification under the European technical specification CEN/TS 18099. The certification applies to Persona’s Android SDK following independent evaluation by CLR CERT.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric verification | injection attack detection | Persona | selfie biometrics