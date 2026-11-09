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Peru clears $80M IDB loan for national identity modernization

Funding forms part of $100M program to expand electronic ID coverage, modernize civil registration and reach underserved communities
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Peru clears $80M IDB loan for national identity modernization
 

Peru has authorized an $80 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to support the second phase of its civil registration and identity modernization program, bringing total project financing to $100 million with government contributions.

The authorization was issued on November 5 under Supreme Decree No. 246-2026-EF. The IDB originally approved the loan in February, and the agreement was signed in March. Peru’s National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC) will implement the project.

The initiative builds on an IDB-backed identity modernization project launched in 2017. It aims to expand access to digital identity services, particularly in remote Amazonian and Andean communities where gaps in civil registration have contributed to social and economic exclusion.

By 2030, Peru aims to reduce electronic national ID (DNIe) issuance times from 9.3 days to two days, increase the share of the population holding a DNIe from 13.9 percent to nearly 75 percent, and raise the proportion of identification transactions conducted through digital channels from 24.9 percent to 50 percent.

The loan agreement includes a six-year grace period, with the most significant results expected to emerge later this decade.

The project will upgrade registration offices and deploy mobile enrollment units while introducing an Integrated Identification and Civil Registration System, stronger cybersecurity and digital identity management tools.

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