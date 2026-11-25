Peru has begun issuing its digital national ID nationwide through Perú Pass, a mobile wallet built on the open-source Inji platform. The National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC) announced the nationwide rollout on November 18. The digital ID (DNId) is available free of charge to adults with a valid physical DNI and has the same legal validity as the physical card.

RENIEC says 99.3 percent of Peruvians already hold the national ID.

Inji was originally developed as part of MOSIP. Perú Pass supports selective disclosure, allowing users to share only the information needed for a transaction.

Applicants use the separate ID Perú app to verify their identity with facial biometrics during issuance. Once issued, the DNId is stored in Perú Pass as a verifiable credential.

“The pace at which the RENIEC team has translated Peru’s digital transformation priorities into implementation is truly commendable,” says Inji CEO Ramesh Narayanan in the announcement. “We look forward to continuing our support as they build on this progress, and advance further implementations across Peru’s digital credential ecosystem.”

The Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) advised RENIEC on system architecture, governance and plans to scale the digital ID. CDPI provided an an approach based on open source based on its DPI-as-a-Packaged Solution (DaaS) model.

CDPI’s Daniel Abadie discussed the need for countries to have solid DPI foundations in place in order to improve public services with AI in an August interview with Biometric Update.

MOSIP spun off Inji and expanded its scope to various other credentials beyond digital IDs in September.

Perú Pass is available from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Article Topics

Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) | DaaS (DPI-as-a-Packaged Solution) | digital ID | face biometrics | Inji digital wallet | Peru | Peru Pass | RENIEC