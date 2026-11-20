Peru’s National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) has begun the issuance of the national digital ID to complement the existing physical identity card, alongside an information campaign to encourage adoption.

The ID authority announced the free rollout of the digital ID on November 18, stating that Peruvians can carry it on their cell phones.

Known as Digital DNI or DNId, it can be downloaded using the Peru Pass mobile application, the ID authority said. It explained that the digital ID has been designed with strong security features and a privacy-first approach, which gives the user the power to decide when to share what data and with whom.

Reniec’s National Chief, Carmen Velarde, emphasized this point, stating that users can share only the data needed to complete a procedure, authorizing it through biometric authentication or a PIN code.

Velarde emphasized that the digital ID has the same legal status as the physical card and contains the same information. The framework for this legal recognition, which was approved in August, establishes the legal, technical, and operational rules for issuing and using the digital ID.

Recently, Reniec also approved the technical characteristics of the digital ID and digital credentials portfolio, as reported by El Peruano.

Officials say Peruvians aged 18 or older can obtain the digital ID if they hold a valid conventional or electronic DNI. The process requires reading the physical card’s machine-readable zone and completing fingerprint and facial biometric verification through the ID Perú app. Users are also advised to download the latest version of the ID Peru app to verify their identity.

To activate the digital ID after downloading Peru Pass, one is required to create a six-digit personal security code and follow the subsequent instructions to validate the process. After validation, the digital ID is enabled on the device.

Reniec has insisted that the digital ID is free and not obligatory for access to services. Reniec says the digital ID is free and voluntary, and that public and private organizations cannot require it as the sole means of identification or refuse the physical card. It has also assured citizens of a streamlined procedure to replace lost digital IDs.

Identity documentation outreach

Separately, Reniec is conducting a nationwide identity documentation campaign at 260 locations across 23 regions from November 16 to 22. The initiative provides DNI processing and registration assistance, with free services for eligible groups including children, vulnerable populations and Indigenous communities. At 157 locations, previously processed documents will also be distributed.

Like Peru, many other countries around the world have also given legal recognition to the digital versions of their national ID cards as part of efforts to strengthen the use of identity as a gateway to government and private sector services.

The rollout comes as Peru pursues a $100 million identity modernization program, including an $80 million Inter-American Development Bank loan. The initiative aims to expand access to identity services, strengthen digital infrastructure and increase electronic national ID (DNIe) coverage to nearly 75 percent by 2030.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometrics | digital ID | Documento Nacional de Identidad (DNI) | Peru | RENIEC