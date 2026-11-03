Philippines backs Singapore to lead next chapter of ASEAN digital interoperability

In a sign of gathering momentum for cooperation between ASEAN members as they advance digital transformation, the President of the Philippines has addressed the next member state to lead the bloc on digital integration.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the proposed Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), expected to be signed by ASEAN members this month under the Philippines’ chairmanship, will help accelerate digital integration across Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead to Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, Marcos said he was confident the city-state would build on the agreement’s momentum. Speaking to The Straits Times, a Singaporean newspaper, he expressed optimism that Singapore would progress the DEFA roadmap and drive its implementation.

The DEFA is one of the Philippines’ flagship initiatives as ASEAN chair. Marcos described Singapore as a leader in digital transformation and AI, making it well suited to oversee the next stage of the agreement.

He also called on Singapore to use its position as a regional financial and business hub to promote greater trade among ASEAN economies. Noting that intra-ASEAN trade represents only around 24 percent of the bloc’s total trade, Marcos said there is substantial scope to deepen economic ties within the region and underscored the growing importance of closer economic integration.

This closeness is accelerating and is echoed in the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2030, which mentions increased international fragmentation and geopolitical tensions. Singapore is also a spoke in the wheel of a trial connection between three different digital identity systems.

Vietnam’s VNeID and Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID are advancing efforts to establish cross-border digital identity interoperability, with completion of trial connections by November 15.

Singapore and Thailand

Singapore and Thailand have agreed to deepen cooperation in AI, digital trade and cross-border payments following a leaders’ retreat in Bangkok in September.

The two countries plan to renew their existing digital economy agreement, expand collaboration on AI governance, talent development and research, and support greater regional interoperability in digital payments.

Thailand will succeed Singapore as ASEAN chair in 2028. According to Christopher Goh, founder of Valid8 Advisory, Thailand is a frontrunner in creating the common rails that allow credentials to be trusted and reused across countries.

“Thailand and Singapore are very good with government services, but government soon becomes the bottleneck,” the Australia-based international advisor told Biometric Update. “If they want to achieve whole-of-economic reform, not just government services, the private sector has to play. That’s why I think the dark horse is Thailand.”

Article Topics

ASEAN | cross border identity verification | digital public infrastructure | interoperability | Philippines | Singapore