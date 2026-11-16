The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced new partnerships with three fintech companies, namely Salmon Bank, ARX Inc, and Island Credit Solution (ICS), to integrate them into the National ID Authentication Service (NIDAS). The move comes as the ID authority pursues the expansion of its foundational digital ID into sectoral and private-sector authentication use cases to facilitate day-to-day access to services.

According to the PSA announcement, the integration of the fintechs will make it possible for them to use the PhilSys National ID for secure, real-time identity verification and streamlined customer onboarding in banking, payments and credit reporting.

Salmon Bank is using NIDAS for customer onboarding, Island Credit Solution for access to credit information, and ARX Pay for business-to-business identity verification.

PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa said 94,438,067 Filipinos are already registered with the national ID, while over 44 million authentications had been performed in the financial sector alone as of August 31.

The latest development builds on the country’s earlier rollout of national ID authentication services, which PSA launched in 2024 to enable secure transactions through biometric and digital ID verification. The development comes as the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), proposes requiring banks and other regulated financial institutions to use NIDAS for customer verification, account opening and record updates.

Data-sharing for social security

In line with this push to expand the practical utility of the foundational digital ID, the Social Security System (SSS) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) earlier this month announced a data-sharing agreement under which the digital MySSS Card and selected member services will appear on the eGovPH superapp.

Per the agreement signed last month, the move places a sector-specific digital credential alongside other government services in a single platform, reinforcing the PSA’s goal of increasing everyday use cases for its national digital ID.

The broader eGovPH platform already integrates more than 1,000 government systems and services, including the National ID and other sector-specific credentials.

“This partnership marks a major step in making SSS services more accessible and convenient for our members. By integrating the digital MySSS Card and key services into the eGovPH superapp, we are bringing social security closer to every Filipino—right at their fingertips,” SSS President and CEO Victor Alfonso A. Limlingan is quoted as saying.

Both partners said the integration also aims to expand social-protection access for digital workers.

QR codes for PWD cards

There is also a development regarding the Unified Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Identification System (UPWDIS), which is being deployed for verification.

Reporting by GMA News indicates that the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) is rolling out a unified digital PWD ID with a unique QR code which merchants can scan against a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) government portal to confirm authenticity and reduce fraud. The move follows earlier plans to introduce a unified PWD ID in physical and digital formats, integrated with the national ID and verification systems.

The NCDA says merchants should generally accept presented PWD IDs, using QR verification when authenticity is in doubt.

From ID issuance to everyday use

The developments in the Philippines signal that the country’s national ID is maturing from a static proof of identity into a shared identity and verification infrastructure, becoming a trust and verification layer that underpins multiple digital services.

This coordinated expansion reflects a global trend where countries are increasingly recognising that an ID’s value lies not only in issuance, but in its integration with authentication, data-sharing and service-delivery systems. DPI expert Jaume Dubois emphasised this point in a recent interview with Biometric Update when he addressed national ID card distribution challenges around the world.

Governments are increasingly pairing legal recognition or technical interoperability with specific integrations across different sectors to drive adoption and reduce fraud.

India’s Aadhaar, which supports e-KYC for financial services and fintech onboarding, provides one example. Recent changes by India’s central bank have allowed Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC and other digital KYC methods to be used for customer onboarding, while the Aadhaar ecosystem continues to support large-scale authentication and KYC transactions.

Brazil provides another example of expanding digital public infrastructure, with its gov.br platform supporting digital identity and government services, while the country’s Pix instant payment system provides widely used digital payment infrastructure.

The Philippines’ approach also aligns with the World Bank’s DPI framework, which identifies digital identity and authentication, data exchange and payments as interconnected foundational building blocks for secure digital interactions and service delivery. As the bank notes, foundational ID systems can provide both an authoritative source of identity information and shared credentials and authentication services for public and private-sector users.

Article Topics

authentication | digital ID | eGovPH | national ID | National ID Authentication Service (NIDAS) | Philippines | QR code