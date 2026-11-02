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Philippines expands national ID ecosystem with offline KYC platform

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Philippines expands national ID ecosystem with offline KYC platform
 

The Philippines is expanding the reach of its national ID with a new identity verification platform designed for areas with poor or no internet connectivity.

The eKYC Extension Platform will enable citizens to obtain a secure verification code after their identity is authenticated through the biometric national ID system, NIDAS. They can then present the code later at a service office, even if that location has no internet connection, to prove authentication with the same, unaltered ID was successful.

An archipelagic country with rural and hard-to-reach areas, the Philippines has communities that experience unreliable connectivity. This can prevent real-time identity checks. In such cases, organizations often have to delay assistance or provide services without completing identity verification.

The eKYC Extension Platform was developed by Ateneo de Manila University’s Business Insights Laboratory for Development (BUILD) and its Technical Resource Lab (TRL). It will be hosted and operated by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) for local government units and NGOs.

“The requirement for stable internet connectivity should not be a blocker,” said Ateneo Technical Resource Lab director Richard Lozada (via Ateneo De Manila). “We are addressing geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas and locations with limited network and electricity. This is a mitigation strategy until National ID cards can be widely issued or an area has better network coverage.”

According to Ateneo, the PSA-issued code is encrypted and time-limited, and is generated only after successful authentication through NIDAS. The code does not replace the physical PhilID card or the digital national ID available through the eGovPH app.

The project is intended to simplify access to national ID verification services as well by allowing government agencies and NGOs to use a centrally managed service operated by the PSA.

Ateneo said direct integration with the PSA’s national ID authentication system involved nearly a year of approvals, security assessments and contractual requirements. With the new model, smaller organizations can gain access without repeating that process.

The PSA proposed adopting the platform in January 2026. Ateneo and the agency are now working to transfer day-to-day management to the PSA by the end of the year. The project is funded by Co-Develop as part of its support for DPI initiatives.

The development marks another step in the Philippines’ efforts to build digital public infrastructure around the PhilSys national ID program. By enabling offline authentication, the platform extends the practical use of the national ID system to areas that remain underserved by digital networks.

The country has also launched a multimillion-dollar tender for cloud infrastructure, biometric identity verification and cryptographic security services to support everyday use of its national digital ID system.

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